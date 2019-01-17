Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 14-18

× Expand Grilled wagyu flank steak with potatoes, kale, pearl onions and steak sauce at Lee Gregory's Alewife. Check out our review below and find out why this dish will leave onlookers saying,"I’ll have what she’s having.” (Photo by Tyler Darden)

Falling in Love Again

Reviewer Genevelyn Steele takes us on a journey to Alewife, the seafood-centric, sustainability-focused outpost steered by chef-owner Lee Gregory along with Chef de Cuisine Bobo Catoe Jr. Gregory’s first solo venture, nestled in Church Hill, compels diners to wander off the culinary beaten path with refreshing offerings that Steele says led her to “mentally surf supper long after its consumption.” (Richmond magazine)

My, My, More Pie

Stay hungry for pie, RVA — Fire & Hops, a forthcoming pizza outpost from a trio of local restaurateurs, is set to open in the former Stuzzi space by the end of January. Pies remain a staple, along with a heavy focus on suds including a crowler program. Co-owner Joe Conigliaro says he hopes Fire & Hops develops into a destination for regulars in the neighborhood. (Richmond magazine)

Randall Goes Rogue

Randall Doetzer, a well-respected and long-tenured chef on the Richmond dining scene known for stints at Nota Bene and Julep’s, has set his sights on Jackson Ward. Doetzer and partner Lyne Doetzer purchased the former Rogue space at 618 N. First St., which served its last meal on New Year's Eve. "I think he's one of the best chefs in the city by far, and I've been wanting him to do his own thing for a long time," shares former Rogue chef-owner John Maher, who says tropical islands, traveling and pop-up appearances behind bars in RVA are a part of his future plans. Doetzer's forthcoming restaurant is anticipated to open by the end of January. "The whole place is a representation of what we're about, says Doetzer. "I think people are going to come here for the level of trust we've developed over 20 years of doing this."

Rainbows and Glitter?

I’ll be honest, the name Unicorn Fuel, a libation from Bryant’s Cider, the Nelson County cidery with a tasting room in Jackson Ward, made me very curious. Add in a high(er) ABV, apples from a family farm and unique ingredients including rose hips, and it’s time to crack a bottle. P.S.: If you think Unicorn Fuel sounds cool, check out owner Jerry Thornton’s other small-batch blends. (Richmond magazine)

We’ve Got the Beet

In our latest Ingredient column, writer Stephanie Ganz has all the deets on beets, including how to prepare them, where to find creative takes on menus around town and a salad recipe to try from The Big Kitchen Executive Chef Danielle Goodreau. (Richmond magazine)

A Culinary Commemoration

This Sunday, Jan. 20, Pasture will host a dinner to honor the life of former chef Terrell Thomas, a six-year employee of the restaurant, most recently in the kitchen at Tarrant’s Cafe. Thomas, 32, passed away in a car accident on Jan. 20. Tickets to the 5 p.m. buffet are $25, and proceeds will benefit Thomas’ fiancee and three children. “Terrell was the most easygoing, friendly and hardworking cook that I’ve worked with,” says restaurateur Michele Jones. “He was always in a good mood and was a patient and kind teacher to those who worked for him. He made it look easy, and if you’ve ever worked in a busy kitchen, you know it isn’t. He had a smile that lit up the room, especially when he talked about his three kids.”

RVA Hospitality Group, the team behind Tarrant’s Cafe, has also launched Pour for CORE in memory of Thomas. One dollar from each cocktail made with cognac, Thomas’ favorite spirit, will be donated to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) and earmarked for his family, according to Liz Kincaid, COO of RVA Hospitality. Kincaid says the program will go on indefinitely, and that they have also nominated Thomas' family to receive a $2,500 grant through CORE. “We wanted to set something up that would continue to honor and support his family,” she says. “Terrell was truly an amazing person, and his family deserves to be taken care of by the community in this difficult time and [on] the road ahead.”

Shalom, Festival Lovers

I’ve already created a mental checklist of must-nosh items, with latkes and kugel high on the list, for the 12th annual Jewish Food Festival, which returns to the Weinstein Jewish Community Center Sunday, Jan. 20, and Monday, Jan. 21. Take a peek at the menu, get prepared and plan to stay a while — the event also features live music and vendors.

ICYMI

I said it last week, and I’ll say it again: Brunch is on the come-up, folks. In addition to the debut of Brunch, an entire restaurant dedicated to the meal synonymous with Sundays, brunch is now on the menu at a number of local eateries including Tiny Victory, Perch, Bar Solita and, most recently, Jackson Ward's Soul Taco, who debut brunch bites, along with special yoga classes, on Saturday, Jan. 19, and Sunday, Jan. 20.

10 Italian Cafe at 3200 W. Cary St. closed in December, but java will flow again when Fuel Pump RVA, a coffee concept, takes over the shuttered space. (Richmond BizSense)

The Big Kitchen opened its massive garage doors on Wednesday, Jan. 16., a hump-day blessing for those wondering, “Why do I have to cook?” The spot is dishing out Tazza Kitchen favorites alongside new bites for the drive-thru prepared meal service.

Smohk, the BBQ spot in Scott’s Addition featured in our July BBQ Roundup issue, is expanding. The owners plan to open a second location in Regency Square Mall by the end of the weekend and will open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Ellyn Hopper, the head baker at Stella’s and mastermind behind Little Nickel's well-known coconut cream pie, will appear on WRIR 97.3 FM with Richmond magazine food writer Piet Jones for the Open Face RVA program Friday, Jan. 18, at noon.

RVA Love

Food & Wine released a rundown of the “100 Best Places to Eat in 2019” according to Yelp, and lo and behold, a Mechanicsville restaurant makes the list, the only Virginia restaurant to be included. More Than Greek on Atlee Road was featured in our May Great Takeout issue. Check out the avgolemono soup and three varieties of baklava.

The Jasper in Carytown was named among "The South's Best New Bars” by Garden & Gun magazine. Celebrating one year this month, The Jasper has solidified its reputation as a cocktail bar that blends the OG classics with inventive new additions. Also, could the “J” monogrammed ice cubes be any more badass?

