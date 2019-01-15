Open Tab: Bryant’s Cider

× Expand Photo courtesy Bryant's Cider

Background

Following a divorce and his resulting desire to ditch the corporate world, Jerry Thornton revived his family’s farm, 389 sprawling acres in Nelson County with a bounty of apple orchards. “I was in apple country, why not make booze?” asks Thornton, who attended cider school and created Bryant's Cider (308 N. Adams St.), naming the business after his grandmother's maiden name. He specializes in small-batch, fully dry, unfiltered ciders.

Notable Sip

Bryant’s keeps it funky, and Unicorn Fuel delivers a memorable libation. Infused with hibiscus and rose hips, it’s tart and refreshing, with a soft kiss of floral sweetness. P.S.: Check out its alluring color and ABV (7.9 percent).

“We do a lot more flavored stuff,” Thornton says, “and Unicorn Fuel is the big one.” Other tastes include cucumber-habanero and chai, along with seasonal offerings such as cranberry-rosemary and bourbon-peach.

Poured and Paired

Fire up that slow cooker, add some generously seasoned brisket or chuck roast, and get cozy. Tender and saturated with flavor, braised meats complement the subtly sweet undertones of cider. Pro tip: Up the ante and add some cider to the slow cooker.