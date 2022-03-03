Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 28-March 4

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

‘The Third Time Around’

The moment many Richmond diners have been patiently awaiting is nearly here. After closing their acclaimed Cary Street restaurant in January 2020, assuring us they would return one day, industry pioneers Dale and Aline Reitzer of Acacia Mid-town are making a comeback. The husband-and-wife team plan to revive their seasonally focused, seafood-forward concept (including those crab cakes) by this fall in the Libbie Mill - Midtown development. (Richmond magazine)

Not Your Average Grower

With her hands in the dirt for decades, Jo Pendergraph of Manakintowne Specialty Growers has been bringing area chefs and curious market-goers intriguing, uncommon produce since 1985. In this month’s Spotlight feature, we caught up with one-half of the farming duo at Manakintowne and talked kitchen essentials, standing orders and John Prine. (Richmond magazine)

Deep Dish

A true sign you’re a longtime Richmonder? When you remember what businesses used to occupy all your favorite places. Step into our restaurant time machine and grab a quick bite at bygone spots including The Colonial Inn, Avenue 805, Texas-Wisconsin Border Cafe and more. From celebrity appearances to dining room hauntings and tender farewells, explore the past lives of some of the city’s most beloved establishments that once were. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

SB’s Main Street Love Shack, the sister location of the original mom-and-pop diner in Lakeside, is officially in action, serving up massive sugar buns, themed specials and seriously kitschy comfort. (Richmond magazine)

Cocktails and caffeine join forces in this month’s Open Tab feature, which promises double the fun. Hit your home bar and re-create the buzzy riffs from the drink of the moment — hello, espresso martini — to a luxe version of a whiskey-ginger. (Richmond magazine)

Soon-to-be Hatch Local food vendors Royal Pig are pro scallion, and the oniony allium serves as the main ingredient in their dumpling recipe. (Richmond magazine)

Some of life’s most valuable lessons unfold in the kitchen, and writer, former chef and mother of two daughters Stephanie Ganz shares how she’s passing along her culinary knowledge to the next generation. (Richmond magazine)

Days before Mardi Gras, the owner of food truck Cafe Beignet revealed she will be making her Cajun-inspired venture a bit more permanent. Set to open in April, Cafe Beignet will take over the shuttered Carmela’s space in Shockoe Bottom, serving up gumbo, red beans and rice, and, yes, beignets.

Longoven will welcome Washington, D.C.-based and James Beard Award-nominated chef Jon Sybert from Tail up Goat on Wednesday, March 9, for a soiree with a multicourse seasonal tasting menu. Tickets are currently on sale; you know what to do. P.S.: The Scott’s Addition restaurant is also hosting an ongoing dinner series to benefit Richmond Public Schools. (Richmond magazine)

Featuring an outdoor patio, stone hearth oven and a dining room accented by a mural from artist Nils Westergard, Cocodrilo, the Latin-tinged concept from Lemaire alumni, is set to make its debut on March 9 in the former Cafe Caturra space. (Richmond magazine)

One of the region’s barbecue pioneers, Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue announced that Sunday, March 6, is the last day for service at its original location on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. After keeping the smoke billowing at that spot for close to 30 years, the building will be torn down to make way for a multiuse development including apartments and retail space. Diners can still visit the restaurant’s location at 8205 W. Broad St., which is reopening its dining room this month.

North Side’s Tabol Brewing turns 3 this weekend. On the birthday itinerary: roasting not one, but three whole hogs from Autumn Olive Farms, plus a special beer release.

In Fulton Hill, Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen is celebrating a second year of dishing out homestyle fare with a good old fashioned fish fry from noon to 5 p.m. on March 5.

RVA Love

Bamboo fish, numbing tofu skins, soup dumplings, crispy pork belly and that scallion bubble pancake: My list of go-tos from Sichuan master Peter Chang and his namesake eateries is practically endless. With an empire of eateries in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the restaurateur and chef was recently named an Outstanding Chef semifinalist by the James Beard Foundation. NiHao in Baltimore — also owned by Chang — was nominated for Best New Restaurant. Stay tuned for results to be revealed on March 16.

Known for recognizing the who’s-who of the food and beverage industry, StarChefs introduced its latest class of D.C.-Chesapeake Rising Stars, with many local talents gracing the list. Shout-outs to Sophia Kim of Longoven; Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass, Metzger Bar & Butchery and Black Lodge; Andon Whitehorn, Bobo Catoe Jr. and Lee Gregory of Alewife; and Laine Myers of the Oro pop-up.

