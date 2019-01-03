Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 31-Jan. 4

× Expand Cannoli, meet French toast. Challah bread is topped with cannoli filling, chocolate chips, toasted pistachios and strawberries (to make it healthy, right?) for the Cannoli Crush at Brunch, which opened Jan. 2. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Butterbean Cometh

Folks in Manchester can now get their munch, drank and shop on at 1204 Hull St. following the opening of The Butterbean Market & Cafe over the weekend. The one-stop shop for egg-and-bacon bialys, artisanal sandwiches, Blanchard's coffee, draft brews and groceries is the second South Side dining venture from Michael and Laura Hild, owners of Hot Diggity Donuts across the street, along with the forthcoming Dogtown and Manastoh breweries. (Richmond magazine)

Longevity at Lee's

If you’ve traveled down Broad Street near the DMV (across the street from Richmond magazine's offices, coincidentally), chances are you’ve caught an enticing whiff of the goodness cooking at Lee’s Chicken, the only Virginia outpost of the franchise. We spoke with three employees, each of whom have worked there for over 20 years, proving that connections with the community, and each other, can be formed in all types of restaurant establishments. (Richmond magazine)

All the Brunch

Rueger Restaurant Group, the team behind Lunch and Supper, officially opened the doors of Brunch on Jan. 2, ringing in the new year with bennies, breakfast bowls and a devious cocktail called the Cereal Killer concocted with Fruit Loops-infused Belle Isle Moonshine. The Main Street brunch emporium is currently open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and should be adding dinner hours in the near future.

Speaking of brunch, Bar Solita, the Mediterranean-inspired spot from RVA Hospitality Group (Tarrant’s Cafe, Little Saint, Max’s on Broad), is rolling out "Flamingo Brunch" and debuting new Chef de Cuisine “Lucky” Abimbola, who transitioned into the role after working at Max's and Little Saint. Diners can look forward to a 32-ounce shareable flamingo cocktail, a bloody Mary cart, breakfast empanadas and shrimp polenta.

Hatched in the New Year

Hatch Kitchen RVA, a hybrid, commissary-style kitchen space and incubator for local entrepreneurs, opened its doors at 2601 Maury St., part of the Clopton Siteworks development, on Jan. 1. Austin Green, co-founder of Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix, and Brad Cummings, co-founder of Startup Virginia, are behind the venture, and are working to assist the bustling local food and beverage startup culture.

A Gelato Freeze

Jackson Ward’s beloved gelato shop, Stoplight Gelato, closed over the holidays. We recently recognized Stoplight in our January issue covering mom-and-pop joints and highlighted the comforting, homey vibes that, when paired with a blend of creative and classic flavors and a dose of sweetness from owner Barbara Given, made for quite an experience. The 83-year-old says the departure is health-related, and the property has been purchased by new owners who plan to serve gelato and reopen in spring 2019. (CBS 6)

ICYMI

They say variety is the spice of life, and whenever I try a new brewery a flight is the best way to sip on the broadest selection of suds. Shiplock Brewing in Shockoe Bottom opened in the former 7 Hills Brewing space in December and is currently offering a warm welcome by pouring $2 flights for the entire month of January.

Ronnie's BBQ in Varina, a no-frills eatery dishing out smoked offerings, has shuttered. There is currently a For Rent sign outside the property at 2097 New Market Road, and our attempts to reach the owner have been unsuccessful.

It seems Scott’s Addition is about to become an even more happening and hip food and drink destination: A contract is place to open a 7,800-square-foot food hall, a popular concept in larger cities including D.C. and New York, containing a number of eateries and beverage makers at 2900 and 2904 W. Clay St. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

It’s been a couple months since chef-owner David Shannon of Oregon Hill's L'Opossum hosted a sexy, unforgettable and provocative evening at the restaurant during "XXX FoodPorn XXX" as part of Fire, Flour & Fork, featuring porn star and chef Jack Vidra. Here to remind us of that special night is the Advocate, which recently dubbed Shannon “the South’s XXX Gay Rock Star Chef” and called L'Opossum “magical.”

National Geographic Traveller UK released its ultimate culinary guide to Richmond, noting the city is undergoing a "gastronomical revolution." Three restaurants recommended: Alewife, Longoven, and Metzger Bar & Butchery, plus a number of other shout-outs for L'Opossum, The Jasper, Heritage, Sub Rosa, The Roosevelt, Real Richmond Food Tours, ZZQ and Brenner Pass.

