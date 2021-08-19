Richmond Food News: Week of Aug 16-20

× Expand Want to get your hands on these buns? Head below to find out what new food truck is bringing its own spin to traditional bao buns. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Arrivederci

After a 27-year run, the OG Italian refuge and Richmond legend Mamma Zu is no more. Opened in Oregon Hill in the ’90s, the no-frills restaurant established itself as one to remember and rely on. We spoke with local food writers, restaurateurs and chefs to reminisce about red wine in juice glasses, service with snark, Dirt Woman and much more. (Richmond magazine)

‘Ready to Rock and Roll’

Bao buns are the culinary canvas for recently debuted food truck Noah’s Rockin’ Buns. Serving up nontraditional varieties including vegan tofu or crispy fried chicken topped with a tantalizing sweet and spicy sauce, the new venture from a Culinard graduate is on the road and open for business. (Richmond magazine)

Cool Down, Sweeten Up

If you’re like me, the hankering for an end-of-the-day sweet something never ceases, even during the hottest days of summer. Writer Genevelyn Steele is here to help, tracking down five local picks for refreshing seasonal desserts. From a local homemaker crafting a literal fruit cake to a flaky, jammy blueberry pie, we’ve got plenty of options. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

A triple threat of food businesses recently opened in the Fan. Find lumpia, Bolognese lasagna and nitro cold brew all under the same roof at Market on Meadow. (Richmond magazine)

Best friends and business owners Ezaddin “Dean” Alasad and Faisel Suort are steadily expanding their market ventures in neighborhoods across the city. (Richmond magazine)

The first-ever Family Reunion Food festival is currently taking place in Middleburg; learn all about how it came to be. (Richmond magazine)

Foraged cicadas, tree bark and wild hazelnuts were all ingredients on the dinner menu — which isn’t revealed until after the meal — at the latest Euterra pop-up from a Longoven alum. (Richmond magazine)

Manchester residents are getting hit with a double dose of Giavos ventures. The Continental Manchester opened last week at 609 Hull St., next door to a new location of Stella’s Grocery.

In her big-screen appearance on the Food Network show “Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones,” Rabia “Ruby” Kamara of Richmond’s Ruby Scoops dished out a winning flavor during the first challenge that actor and “Footloose” star Kevin Bacon declared to be the best he’s ever had. The next episode drops Monday, Aug. 23.

Nearly 300 beers in 20 categories from 95 different breweries across the commonwealth competed in this year’s Virginia Craft Beer Cup, the largest to date. Locally, Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing Co. earned the top spot in the mixed fermentation category for its rosé gose, and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery earned a third-place nod in the wood and smoke category for its Tom Cat wheatwine. (News release)

Charlottesville’s Champion Brewing and the unofficial mayo of the South have joined forces to create a brew that is meant to be paired with the unofficial sandwich of the summer, a Duke’s-slathered BLT. Dubbed Family Recipe, the lager will hit stores and taps Aug. 20. (Brewbound)

Utilizing the bounty of produce from Birdhouse Farmers Market vendors, the cooking talents behind Pizza Bones, Sub Rosa Bakery, Ellwood Thompson’s, Ruby Scoops, Keya & Co., and The Mayor will whip up a dinner during the market’s annual fundraising Farm Dinner, happening at ZZQ on Sept. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale. (News release)

Cary Street juice bar and cafe The Beet Box is hosting the grand opening of its second location today inside The Stables Market at Libbie Mill, which debuts this weekend.

Available only in August, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches’ Birthday Cake — a treat bursting with cake bits and rainbow sprinkles — also has a community focus. A percentage of sales of the sammie will be donated to Liberation Veteran Service, which works to help support homeless veterans in the Richmond area.

Church Hill’s Grisette has offered a sneak peek of its future spot for al fresco dinner soirees featuring appearances from Gruner and steak frites; devotees of a bygone Fan favorite may recognize the patio space.

After opening an RVA taproom and gaining a following for its hibiscus-spiked Unicorn Fuel cider and line of sessionable seltzers, Bryant’s Cider has announced plans to introduce beer into its repertoire. Look for a brewery and 3,000-square-foot production space to be unveiled at the flagship location in Roseland. (Brewbound)

Conch Republic will bid farewell to its James River waterfront location, with the last day of operation on Monday, Sept. 6. The owners of the decade-old restaurant announced that they will be moving to the Florida Keys.

After closing Bistro 27 early this year, owner William Wright has taken over the former Red Door space on Grace Street downtown. Look for Henley on Grace, a wine bar with a full food menu, to open in mid-October. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events