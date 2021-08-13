5 Faves: Cool Down, Sweeten Up

× Expand Photo by Matt Portelos courtesy Island Shrimp Co.

1. Pineapple Upside-down Cake

$7 at Island Shrimp Co.

Cap summer’s heat wave with candied fruit and frosty nibbles: This tropical escape restaurant in Chesterfield scoops coconut ice cream over warm pineapple shellacked with crisp sugar and rum sauce, all atop a sinfully buttery pound cake.

2. Watermelon Fruit Cake

$65 to $75, Demetra Brewer, text 804-426-1683 to order

Home baker Demetra Brewer’s multitiered cakes are fashioned from a pair of watermelons that are peeled and stacked, then decorated with fresh berries, pineapple, and cascading orange slices. The end result is devilishly gorgeous, yet wholesome, as the “cake” is solely watermelon.

3. Peach Cobbler Bread Pudding

$7 at Lillie Pearl

At downtown eatery Lillie Pearl, chef Mike Lindsey caramelizes peaches until they’re crispy on the outside, like as in summer cobbler straight from the oven, for his soft-on-the-inside bread pudding. A drizzle of maple cream completes this homey taste of the season that refuses to get soggy.

4. Seasonal Cupcakes

$18 for a half-dozen at Cameo Cakery and Cafe

Ideal for hauling to the barbecue, these margarita, strawberry-lemonade, key lime pie and honey-lavender cupcakes are iced nuggets of summer magic. P.S.: Baker Christina Miller also pops out savory Bundt cakes ($60).

5. Blueberry Pie

$22 to $30 from Arley Cakes

Did you know that the baker who made Reese Witherspoon’s birthday cake is not only local, but also makes peak-of-season pies? The blueberry pie’s jammy filling and buttery, flaky, chevron-pattern pie crust will have you dubbing this treat a haute tart.