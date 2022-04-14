Richmond Food News: Week of April 11-15

× Expand Get your sourdough bagels on the regular with the opening of Chewy’s new brick-and-mortar shop in Carytown. (Photo by Eileen Mellon

Ciao and Cheers

Raise a glass to Secco Wine Bar as the Fan refuge, known for its Old World vintages and Mediterranean-style plates and for steering oenophiles toward the right bottle, prepares for a farewell. After a dozen years of secret-stash sips and seamless service, owners and spouses Julia Battaglini and Dave Martin will pour the last glass at their Robinson Street restaurant on April 29. (Richmond magazine)

Jammin’ With You

In this month’s Spotlight feature, we caught up with Andy Waller, owner and flavor wizard behind jam company Dayum This Is My Jam and founder of Safe Space Market, a gathering of makers and purveyors working to support and promote the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities that recently celebrated its first anniversary. From food tattoos to tunes on repeat and a new line of TransJams named after pro-LGBTQ+ songs, Waller opens up about a few of their favorite things. (Richmond magazine)

Dine and Donate

Celebrating area eateries since 2001, Richmond Restaurant Week is back from April 18-24. Returning to its original setup for the first time since the pandemic, the annual celebration will offer three-course prix fixe menus for $35, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local hunger relief nonprofit Feed More. Pull out that restaurant wish list and come hungry.

Book Now, Eat Later

The second event in Longoven’s ongoing dinner series supporting each of the 25 Richmond public elementary schools takes place April 19. Joining the Scott’s Addition culinary crew this time around is Laine Myers of Oro, with proceeds from the event directly benefiting Fairfield Elementary School.

Heritage and Southbound chef and co-owner Joe Sparatta plans to take over Yellow Umbrella Provisions for a double dose of dinners from April 19-20. Reservations for the four-course meals with wine pairings can be made by calling — old-school style — the Libbie and Grove-area shop at 804-282-9591.

Craving a lobster roll and a heady brew? Preorders are currently open for patrons to plan their Sunday Funday in advance and schedule a pickup for the seafood sammies on April 24 at Hardwood Park Craft Brewery’s Goochland outpost.

ICYMI

Babka, rugelach, challah and more are set to grace the pastry cases at the forthcoming Claudia’s Bake Shop in Carytown. Update: The New York-inspired bakery plans to open April 26. (Richmond magazine)

Granola with a little pizazz has landed on shelves at area stores from Stella’s Grocery to Lombardy Market. Dubbed Absurd Snacks, the product is the brainchild of University of Richmond entrepreneurship students. (Richmond magazine)

Prince George-based Sandia Farms supplies local restaurants from Longoven to Perch with a variety of mushrooms and other produce. (Richmond magazine)

Bagel fans, rejoice. After slinging sourdough bagels at pop-ups and gaining a faithful following over the past few years, Chewy’s Bagels has officially opened the doors of its brick-and-mortar shop and started getting its schmear on. Located at 3138 W. Cary St., the shop is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Richmond magazine)

Hailing from Washington, D.C. — where its owners run an equally popular bagel shop and deli — Timber Pizza Co. is bringing its wood-fired oven to RVA and making its inaugural appearance on Friday, April 15, at Hatch Cafe. Diners are encouraged to swing by from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or while it lasts for some free ’za, basically the best kind. (Richmond magazine)

Owner Laurie Blakey has sold Pearl's Bake Shoppe, open since 2010, to a trio of sisters. Kelly Polk, Holly Shaheen and Melissa Berling are now at the helm of the West End bakery and plan to keep its treats and recipes the same. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Part of the caffeinated collective recognized for “ushering a new era of perfectly crafted beans and brews,” Blanchard’s Coffee Roasters has been declared the best coffee roaster in Virginia by Food & Wine. P.S.: The vending machines that dispense beans by the bag totally got a shout-out.

Upcoming Events