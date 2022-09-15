Richmond Food News: Sept. 15-21

× Expand This week, Food News is packed with everything from national accolades to an abundance of autumn festivals and a farewell from a longstanding local restaurant. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Hot, Hot Heat

Known locally and beyond as the man to see about hot honey, often equipped with a bottle, or three, on hand, AR’s Hot Southern Honey founder Ames Russell is spicing up his business. The honey purveyor has released a cookbook dedicated to the heat-kissed condiment featuring a number of recipes — well, hello there, spoonbread from Shagbark — from area chefs and bartenders. (Richmond magazine)

‘Recovering Our History’

A nearly extinct watermelon variety known for its deep red color and deeply sweet taste is making a comeback right here in Virginia. A tale that begins at an old research station in Louisiana, includes a cast of heirloom hunters and is dotted with details including a 2,500-mile road trip to reclaim the produce of the past, the Red-N-Sweet’s story of revival is ripe for the picking. (Richmond magazine)

Farming Queen

Approaching 30 years of farming, it’s safe to say Amy’s Garden has become a pillar of the local food community. We caught up with founder Amy Hicks, a gregarious grower with a serious green thumb whose first clients included Ellwood Thompson’s and Mamma Zu, in our latest Spotlight feature to talk hound dogs, inspirations and RVA favorites. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Adieu

Announcing its departure via social media, Kitchen 64 is closing its doors at the end of the month. Owned by restaurateurs Katrina and Johnny Giavos, the diner-style, homey eatery known for its Westwood Club sandwich and checkerboard floor opened over 15 years ago. The last day of service is Sept. 30.

Mark Those Calendars

I spy, with my little eye, turkey legs, fried Oreos and rides on the Ferris wheel on the horizon. The State Fair of Virginia makes its annual return to The Meadow Event Park in Doswell from Sept. 23-Oct. 2.

Vasen Brewing Company is merging its anniversary party with a celebration of autumn for Västoberfest on Oct. 1. The Scott’s Addition brewery’s fifth-birthday itinerary includes a makers market, guest taps, live tunes and appearances from TBT El Gallo, The Mayor Meats, Fugly Duckling and Fries in Disguise.

Recluse Roasting Project fans, the alleyway coffee shop has released its official pop-up lineup for the remainder of the year, with the first going down on Oct. 1.

After a season of showcasing its heirloom tomatoes during the Summer Supper Somm dinner series, Village Garden is ready to heat things up. The Hanover farm — whose owners also seem to adore alliteration — has announced the inception of the Chile Chill Out. The spicy series dedicated to chile peppers kicks off next month with events at restaurants including Lehja, Cocodrilo and The Roosevelt.

ICYMI

Graduating from pop-up status, the rustic southern Italian concept Sprezza is bringing a taste of Puglia to Shockoe Slip. (Richmond magazine)

Explore the commonwealth’s boozy history with a visit to the “Cheers, Virginia!” exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. P.S.: September is Virginia Spirits Month, and on Sept. 17 the museum is celebrating with the sampling soiree Virginia Distilled. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond-based podcaster Deb Freeman dives into the forgotten and unspoken stories of American foodways in “Setting the Table.” (Richmond magazine)

The start of the school year led me to reminiscing about bagged lunches and how, for me, they packed much more than sustenance. (Richmond magazine)

Adding to its rotisserie repertoire, Chicken Fiesta has plans to debut its seventh area location in Chester. (Richmond BizSense)

The cool kids in the brewing and music worlds have joined forces for a very Richmond release. Jazzy, genre-pushing Butcher Brown has partnered with The Veil Brewing Co. to introduce Liquid Light, a Mexican-style lager — and also the name of a song on BB’s new album — brewed with Bloody Butcher corn. Swing by the Forest Hill Avenue taproom for a sneak-peek listen of the forthcoming album on Sept. 15, or cop a four-pack to go at any location.

Say hello to Scott’s Addition Fermentory. The new label from Buskey Cider owners Will and Elle Correll that was introduced last weekend focuses on small-batch boozy options, from the inaugural Wild Heirloom Agave to seltzers and wines. They are currently sold out of cans to go, so hit the Buskey taproom for a taste of the unique 5.3% ABV offering.

The final days of Negroni Week are upon us, which means its time to plot all those last-minute stops on the charitable sipping tour.

RVA Love

Liz Kincaid, CEO of RVA Hospitality — which includes Tarrant’s Cafe, Tarrant’s West, Max’s on Broad and Bar Solita — is one of 21 food and beverage professionals recently chosen to participate in the James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership program. Aiming to elevate female culinary pioneers by providing a network of resources, the program includes classes at Cornell University, mentoring opportunities and more. Kincaid joins ZZQ’s Alex Graf, who took part in the program last year.

Upcoming Events