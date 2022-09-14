Spotlight: Amy Hicks

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

Photo courtesy Amy’s Garden

Unlikely Path: “I never saw myself as an entrepreneur; it just kind of happened, honestly. My advice is just to go for it. Save up! Start small with minimal investment so if it doesn’t work out you won’t be hurt financially.”

The More You Know: “For people who have never been to the shop, during the summer, our salsa kit has everything you need to make a delicious organic salsa. In the cooler months, our arugula is so tender and flavorful.”

Quick Tip: “Don’t use harmful chemicals in your yard or garden to kill pests, they kill the good insects, too.”

Inspo: “My amazing husband, George. He’s such an incredible hard worker and doesn’t believe in the word ‘can’t.’ And my parents, the best role models I could have.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Truckle Cheesemongers

Everything croissant from Buttery Baking House (Photo courtesy Buttery Baking House)

Tasty Twofer: “I love visiting Blue Bee for their cider and the bonus of slipping into Truckle Cheesemongers for delicious cheese and meats.”

Local Loves: “The everything croissant from Buttery Baking House — they just opened a brick-and-mortar in Petersburg — and Idle Hands pizza dough. Plus Oro fresh pasta — gotta have those carbs to balance all my vegetable intake.”

Next Up: “I am dying to eat at Adarra, and do a painting/drawing workshop with Molly Reeder at Celladora Wines.”

Standing Order: “My current summertime drink is Steambell Beer Works’ hibiscus-cucumber gose, or Glenlivet, anytime. Also, agua de melon made with our organic melons.”

Living Memory: “My favorite part of this work is connecting with our eaters. The many customers who have supported us for 20-plus years and new ones that we can introduce to our organic produce and flowers. I love seeing them all at the Birdhouse Farmers Market every week.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Amy’s Garden

Photo courtesy Ellwood Thompson’s

Hound Dogs: “We are beagle people here and currently have a tiny blue-tick beagle named Little Bit — she is a rescue (all our beagles have been) from our local county animal shelter. Adopt, don't shop.”

Stop and Shop: “Ellwood Thompson’s, that is my happy place. And Good Foods Grocery — both are dedicated to supporting local farmers and local products. Goodwill is my other Zen place. I am a serious thrift store fan and a strong proponent of re-/upcycling.”

Free Time: “I love to cook; that is what got me interested in growing food. And I am trying to teach myself how to sew.”

Classic Tunes: “I like old-school country. And Elvis, of course — always Elvis.”