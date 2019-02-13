Get in the Spirits

× 1 of 5 Expand The debut festival at Stony Point Fashion Park in November drew over 1,500 people. × 2 of 5 Expand Cirrus Vodka, a Richmond-based operation, will be sampling its triple-distilled vodka at the festival. × 3 of 5 Expand La Hacienda is among the restaurants participating in the River City Spirits Festival. × 4 of 5 Expand Intermission Beer Company will make its second River City Festivals appearance at Stony Point on Feb. 16. × 5 of 5 Expand Strangeways Brewing is one of four breweries slinging suds at the festival. Prev Next

After a successful debut festival a few months ago, Brian Sullivan, CEO of River City Festivals, along with partner Stony Point Fashion Park, is ready to do it again. On Saturday, Feb, 16, the mall will host the first-ever River City Spirits Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and highlight the region's burgeoning craft beverage scene.

Sullivan says that following the success of the first-ever Stony Point Beer Festival in November — it drew over 1,500 people, a third more than expected — he wanted to re-create the experience, this time with spirits.

“That was the largest turnout for a non-free event that this mall has seen in the past 15 years,” Sullivan says. “Stony Point really is like a mini city, and this type of thing is perfect for it.”

Richmond-based distillers including Cirrus Vodka, Reservoir Distillery, Three Crosses Distilling Company and Belle Isle Moonshine will be joined by boozy neighbors from across the state including Fredericksburg’s A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Loudoun County’s first legal distillery Catoctin Creek, and Virginia Beach’s Chesapeake Bay Distillery, known for eccentric offerings including Dr. Stoner’s Smoky Herb Whiskey.

“I’m focusing on quality and value,” explains Sullivan. “You can try 60-plus different products in a beautiful setting, all with a local focus.”

Samples will include neat pours, as well as various big-batch cocktails.

Although the event is spirits-heavy, suds from Ardent Craft Ales, Strangeways Brewing, Steam Bell Beer Works and Intermission Beer Company will be flowing. Cider will be provided by Cobbler Mountain, and wine enthusiasts can sample vintages from James River Cellars Winery, Lake Anna Winery, Mattaponi Winery and Castle Glen Winery.

“There’s literally something for everyone,” says Sullivan — including foodies. When he gathered feedback from attendees of the premiere event at Stony Point, there was one clear message: The people wanted more accessible nosh. Sullivan listened.

A handful of restaurants within the mall plan to offer $5 sample plates at indoor lounges and wine bar areas set up throughout the space, allowing guests a streamlined way to sip and snack, instead of hopping in and out of restaurants.

Guests can expect bites from Latitude Seafood Co., which opened its second location at the mall in early October; slices of pie from Nino’s Italian Delight; french fries loaded with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and queso from Cali-Mex eatery La Hacienda, which opened in early November; surf and turf sliders featuring roasted tenderloin and lobster salad from Fleming’s Steakhouse; and a sandwich platter from Bravo Rocco Italian Cafe.

Sullivan's hope is that the event will be more than simply a good time, and that it creates a symbiotic relationship among various facets of local business: shopping, dining and drinks.

He says shops in the mall, including the newly opened Gnome & Raven escape room, will offer unique deals and specials to engage with the community.

“It’s great to explore another area of the city,” says Sullivan. “We’re focusing on quality, and it’s going to be a fun, unique event with something for everyone.”

Future events include the Stony Point Wine Festival on June 1, a Cover Band & Craft Beer Festival on Aug. 10, and the second annual Stony Point Beer Festival on Nov. 16.

Tickets to the River City Spirits Festival are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Food tickets must be purchased upon check-in, and the event is rain or shine.