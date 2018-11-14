Hops and Shops

× Expand Sip on beer from local breweries including Vasen Brewing during the first the Stony Point Beer Festival. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

With the holidays approaching at full speed, Stony Point Fashion Park is filling up with shoppers, but on Saturday, Nov. 17, a Richmond favorite will pour into the mall. The first-ever Stony Point Beer Festival, featuring 12 local breweries, heads to South Richmond for a unique experience combining libations, shopping and entertainment at the outdoor mall space from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s like a little getaway,” says festival founder Brian Sullivan, CEO of River City Festivals, who partnered with Stony Point for the event.

As a partner at Thirsty Joe’s Draft House in Carytown, where the focus is on allowing guests to sample new and intriguing brews, Sullivan is well-acquainted with beer. But he was eager to accomplish more on the brew front.

“I wanted to start offering those selections on a larger scale, while helping to feature and promote local breweries and other local businesses,” he says. “[The festival] seemed like a great way to do all three at once.”

It was on a trip to Stony Point Fashion Park that the light bulb truly went off. Sullivan's eyes fell upon the new fire pits and comfy furniture at the mall and realized it would be the ideal location for his first beer festival.

Three months later, two new projects were born: River City Festivals and the Stony Point Beer Festival.

Upon arrival, guests will receive a tasting cup, their pass to adventure via the various breweries scattered throughout the mall space. Don’t leave your competitive spirit behind — River City Sports & Social Club will have recreational stations set up, including axe throwing, a growing trend in the city.

Bundle up and let the beer be your blanket while sipping on unlimited samples from local breweries Ardent Craft Ales, Kindred Spirit Brewing, Castleburg Brewery, Legend Brewing, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Strangeways Brewing, Vasen Brewing, Steam Bell Beer Works and Intermission Beer Company. Out-of-town yet familiar breweries Devils Backbone Brewing, Starr Hill Brewery and Midnight Brewery will also make appearances.

“This should be the first beer festival in the mall,” says Sullivan. “We’re excited about bringing a lot of local breweries and giving folks a chance to come see the mall.”

With ample parking, no entry fee for designated drivers, a dog-friendly atmosphere and affordable tickets, the Stony Point Beer Festival hopes to offer a diverse experience that sets itself apart in an area of the city that doesn't always get showcased.

“It’s great to explore another part of the city,” says Sullivan. “We’re focusing on quality, and it’s going to be a fun, unique event with something for everyone.”

Shops in the mall will offer specials and deals along with engaging activities like a photo booth with props. To grab a bite guests can visit a variety of restaurants at the mall, including newly opened Bravo Rocco Cafe, Latitude Seafood Company and La Hacienda. Jack Ryan, a contemporary country musician hailing from Nashville, will provide the tunes.

Tickets to the Stony Point Beer Festival are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.