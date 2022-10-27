Richmond Food News: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

× Expand This week’s Food News is jam-packed with Halloween events, eateries on the horizon, details on a mead and taco pop-up, and much more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Place of Origin

Born and raised in Ethiopia, VCU graduate Lily Fasil has brought the the culinary culture of her homeland to Richmond’s Second Street. Buna Kurs Ethiopian Cafe is now open in Jackson Ward in the former Saadia’s Juicebox space. Sourcing beans from Yirgacheffe and offering traditional Ethiopian breakfast dishes, Faisal aims to connect the community through coffee. (Richmond magazine)

Cock-a-doodle-doo

We caught up with Crazy Rooster Brewing Company co-owner Jason Miller, an enthusiast of tie-dye, Grateful Dead jams and offering suds with broad appeal. Located in Powhatan, the young brewery has been gaining a heady fan base following a gold medal win at the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s Craft Beer Cup this year. (Richmond magazine)

Hygge in a Glass

Woodsy, smoky, nutty — if you’re feeling a little less pumpkin spice latte and a little more fireside spirits, look no further. Writer Bird Cox has tracked down four local watering holes channeling fall almost as much as the foliage around town right now (it’s serious leaf-peeping time). Also on deck? Recipes for the hygge-inspired sips from Alewife, 21 Spoon and The Stables. (Richmond magazine)

Tangy and Hearty

What’s kale got to do with it? Everything — George Carroll, executive chef of The Savory Grain, gives kale salad a flavorful refresh, spiking it with crispy bacon, candied pecans, creamy goat cheese and sharp Parmesan. (Richmond magazine)

Power to the Pear

Often overlooked during autumn as apples steal the show, pears possess their own delicious qualities. From buying tips to must-try dishes including Chablis-poached fruits, in our latest Ingredient column writer Stephanie Ganz praises the pear. (Richmond magazine)

Guiding Light

Monday marked the Indian holiday Diwali, a celebration of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Immigrating to Richmond 16 years ago, Mumbai native and local baker Keya Wingfield shares her experiences with the holiday, from childhood memories to carrying on traditions today. (Richmond magazine)

Tune In

It’s time to check those subscription services, set a television reminder for Nov. 10 and plot those watch-party snacks: Young Mother’s Daniel Harthausen is one of 10 chefs competing in the forthcoming HBO Max series “The Big Brunch.” The eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara aims to explore undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. The grand prize is $300,000.

Even sooner, catch Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, and Metzger Bar & Butchery owner Brittanny Anderson — no stranger to cooking on screen with a “Top Chef” stint under her apron — will be cooking on the season finale of “Bobby’s Triple Threat” on Nov. 1 at 9 p.m.

RVADine Arrivals and Departures

Dishing out classic pastries, salads and sammies and whimsical desserts Monday through Friday, Can Can Cafe, a spinoff of the Carytown French brasserie, is now open inside the Library of Virginia. (Richmond magazine)

A bustling breakfast spot, Brick House Diner is pulling a restaurant switcheroo. Taking over the shuttered Kitchen 64 space, look for Brick House on the Boulevard to debut early next year, while the original location will relocate from its Midlothian Turnpike space to Westchester Commons. (Richmond BizSense)

Have a hankering for mac and cheese? Bookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse owners John and Jayme Taxin have revealed an entire concept dedicated to the holy grail of sides. Find Big Wife’s Mac n’ Cheese parked at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., with a permanent spot expected to open later this year in the closed Growlers to Go. (News release)

After a series of controversial Facebook posts following the overturn of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, Brewer’s Cafe owner Ajay Brewer has announced the Manchester coffee shop is shutting its doors. Fox News reports that he was “hospitalized for stress after the onslaught of ‘lies’ from ‘social media bullies’ targeting him and his business.” (Fox News)

In Spirit

One of The Jasper’s favorite events of the year has returned: Celebrating the Day of the Dead, Bar Muertos will take over the Carytown bar through Nov. 5 with a lineup of Mezcal-spiked libations honoring the traditions and tastes of Mexican culture.

A happy hour with mirin-glazed guinea hen drums can only mean one place: Longoven. Now spicing up Thursday evenings, from 5 to 7 p.m. diners can visit the Scott’s Addition restaurant reso-free for a la carte specials.

The unofficial booze capital of the city, Scott’s Addition hosts its annual Booz Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 29. A trick-or-treat of sorts for spirits, suds and cider, the event features 13 alcohol producers in the neighborhood.

The final days of Twin Peaks-inspired bevvies — hello, Laura’s Last Call — at Black Lodge wrap up on Oct. 29.

ICYMI

After years of pop-ups, New England-style Spotty Dog Ice Cream has opened its Union Hill parlor paying homage to sundaes and scoops of summer vacations past. P.S.: Expect Halloween-themed cool treats this weekend. (Richmond magazine)

October is Virginia Wine Month, and there’s nothing quite like first-hand exploration of the wineries of the Shenandoah Valley. (Richmond magazine)

Bringing the heat, the Chile Chill Out dinner series from Village Garden continues its ode to capsicum with events at Lehja and The Roosevelt. (Richmond magazine)

With 40 participating restaurants, three-course prix fixe menus and $5.22 from each meal donated to local hunger-relief charity Feed More, Richmond Restaurant Week continues through Oct. 30.

Just in time for the pie-centric holidays approaching, Richmond’s JoyeBells Sweet Potato Pies are now available in all 1,100 Food Lion stores. (News release)

Sichuan chef Peter Chang’s first restaurant in the nation’s capital, Chang Chang, is now open. The two-in-one, split-level concept offers both dine-in and to-go service.

The former Lush Cupcakes and King of Pops building in Scott’s Addition was recently purchased by ice cream makers Charm School to serve as a production facility and potential retail spot. (Richmond BizSense)

The owners of New York Deli bought the Lady N’awlins Cajun Cafe building at 2329 W. Main St. after the closure of the Louisiana-inspired restaurant in September. (Richmond BizSense)

Disco and groovy cocktails go hand in hand as Love Club returns to The Jungle Room on Saturday night. (Richmond magazine)

Upcoming Events