Richmond Food News: March 7-13

Coffee and Flavor

Colombia native Diego Salazar dreams of dotting the region with his Latin cafes. For now, his recently debuted West Broad Street outpost of Cafe & Sabor marks the second. Open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., the restaurant is an all-day ambassador of South American cuisine; mornings start with espresso and pan de bono, while lunch and dinner bring plates of meat-heavy bandeja paisa. (Richmond magazine)

Grape Expectations

Out of the more than 8 billion people in the world, fewer than 300 are master sommeliers, responsible for “everything in a restaurant that you consume that the chef doesn’t make — water, wine, beer, sake, whiskey.” With a pass rate of only 10%, the rigorous series of exams to earn the title can take years to complete. Part of this small class of beverage experts with a keen nose, impeccable palate and serious dedication is Richmonder Robert Jones, among the panel judging wines at this year’s Virginia Governor’s Cup. (Richmond magazine)

All Friends Here

In this month’s Open Tab, we hop behind the bar with Karen Negvesky, co-owner of Mexican American restaurant Sincero in Jackson Ward. On the agenda: formative industry moments, her go-to ingredients and efforts to inspire that “little dance” after trying her sips. Pro tip: Don’t miss the lusciously creamy, sweet-tart, booze-free Brazilian Lemonade served during brunch. (Richmond magazine)

An Edible Experience

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience returns for its eighth year of deliciousness March 10-17. The annual weeklong celebration is dedicated to empowering and supporting Black owners and operators in the local food and beverage industry. Find me at the unofficial kickoff event, Mobile Soul Sunday on March 10, which transforms Monroe Park into an open-air food court featuring 20-plus Black-owned food trucks and caterers from around the region, serving everything from Caribbean and African fare to comfort cuisine. Peep this list of participants to plot the week wisely. If you haven’t had a glass at Penny’s Wine Shop, tried burnt ends from Ronnie’s Original BBQ or been to North Side seafood joint Sugar’s Crab Shack, RBRE is a golden opportunity.

ICYMI

A Parisian-inspired “dive bar” with oysters and cocktails, Beaucoup invites diners on a budget to indulge in the finer things. (Richmond magazine)

From a campus cafeteria with lake views to the General Assembly building, discover these hidden dining gems around the region. (Richmond magazine)

Snacky shopping awaits at Odd Bird, the ultra colorful and extra whimsical home goods store on Brook Road. (Richmond magazine)

A former campus standby near VCU has a new tenant. Empty since the end of 2020, the blue corner building that once housed Mojo’s is back in action after undergoing a total makeover. Tito’s Taqueria from Tito Padilla is serving smoking cocktails and tequila flights, trompo tacos, and churros in a cutesy mini dessert cart. Next door, his sister, Estefay Padilla, plans to debut La Fe Cafe. (Richmond magazine)

Short Pump is quickly becoming the place for steak. Last month Houston-based Perry’s Steakhouse Grille debuted at 11788 W. Broad St., and Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian-based chain centered on the culinary art of churrasco — think grilled meats ranging from pichana to pork belly and wagyu carved tableside — opened at 11221 W. Broad St. On the horizon is Fleming’s, which will be part of the forthcoming West Village development at West Broad Street and North Gayton Road. (Richmond BizSense)

Things are heating up on Thursdays at Ardent Craft Ales’ Barrel Room. Nam Prik Pao, the Thai-inspired pop-up from chef Brennan Griffith that embraces a sorry-not-sorry attitude when it comes to spice, has secured a residency at the mini pub down the block from the Scott’s Addition brewery. Did we mention that Thursday is also karaoke night?

Offering bivalves all ways, along with a Rest in Pieces-meets-L’Opossum decor, Petersburg’s Oyster Society knows how to embrace a theme. On March 16, they’re leaning in even further with the St. Patrick’s Day Eve Ostara Gala, featuring Irish-inspired plates, gothic mountain tunes and a specialty drink menu.

Heads up, math nerds and food lovers, March 14, aka Pi(e) Day, is approaching. For those looking to celebrate, local eateries and bakeries from Pies & Cakes to Proper Pie are getting in the spirit. My Pie Day itinerary: breakfast pizza from 8 1/2; a portable pork chile verde hand pie from Church Hill’s Proper Pie Co. and a slice of the day from Garnett's.

We’re a little late to the game, but every Friday and Saturday during Lent (Feb. 14-March 28), Belmont Butchery will be offering two fresh fish options ranging from trout via chef-favorite Smoke in Chimneys to sea scallops. Even if you don’t observe Lent, it’s a prime opportunity to switch up the pescatarian options in the kitchen.

Three Notch’d Brewery is getting in the holiday bar spirit with “Shenanigans,” a St. Pat’s-themed pop-up experience that runs until March 18. (News release)

It’s almost time to cop a container of chicken salad and sesame pasta from Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay as the tenured downtown food cart prepares for reopening day on March 18.

Upcoming Events

Meet Me for Vinyl, Shades of Moss (March 9): Check out the plant and record shop and grab a cup from the buzzy pop-up Trio Coffee.

Anniversary Fish Fry, Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen (March 10): The Fulton Hill favorite celebrates four years.

Nectar Pop-up, Natalie’s (March 12): A multicourse homage to Latin American flavors

Sip and Spice, The Jasper (March 13): A kitchen takeover by family-run Indian venture Khushbu (currently operating at Hatch Local)

Flow and Tea, Buna Kurs (March 13): De-stress with a yoga class and complimentary tea.

Anniversary Tasting, Barrel Thief (March 14): The Patterson Avenue wine store pops bottles to mark 15 years in business.

Fan Dinner, JewFro (March 14): The African and Jewish restaurant in Shockoe brings in an outside chef for a collaborative dinner experience.

