Unexpected Eats

× Expand Meriwether’s at the General Assembly (Photo by Jay Paul)

201 N. Ninth St.

Spacious and airy, the retooled Virginia General Assembly building eatery has installed a stone-fired pizza oven that shines front and center. The first-floor space boasts comfy chairs and tables designed for both lounging and school groups. A coffee bar, homemade soups, salads and global comfort fare are on the docket. Revolving specials include churros with spicy hot chocolate, Korean sticky tofu with noodles and baby back ribs with mac and cheese and collard greens. To check hours, daytime availability or order, head online.

× Expand Dulceria Minilandia at the Jefferson Davis Flea Market (Photo by Ash Daniel)

5700 U.S. Route 1 South

A social hub both for Chesterfield and the Hispanic community, this indoor flea market operating Friday through Sunday has over 80 vendors. At the food court, Lupita Mexican Restaurant’s colorful tabletops groan under the weight of chicharrónes, enchiladas and mole. Dulceria Minilandia is a sweet purveyor of paletas (ice pops), spicy dried fruits and candy. Outside are two permanently parked food trucks: Taqueria Lupitas is a quick stop for tacos and fresh mango slices drizzled with chamoy, while Caribbean On Wheels satisfies any curry, oxtail and cabbage cravings.

× Expand Heilman Dining Center at the University of Richmond (Photo courtesy University of Richmond)

The University of Richmond

Recently renovated, the UR cafeteria is a wallet-friendly dining deal, especially for vegans. All-you-can-eat lunch rings up to $11.70; dinner is $13.95. And, bonus, meals come with a lake view. Hot stations provide a rotating menu of Mediterranean cuisine, tacos and a noodle bar, to name a few options. There is also a salad bar, dedicated dessert area and weekend omelet station. Self-serve eats such as grilled salmon; burgers and pizza; baked tofu with roasted tomatoes; and wheat berries, kale and butternut squash are prepared fresh. Dubbed D-hall by staff and students alike, the center is part of the reason the school is ranked No. 11 for Best Campus Food by The Princeton Review. Pro tip: Carpool, because parking is limited and highly monitored.

Claudine Johnson Eaddy of Autumn’s Catering & Cafe (Photo by Julianne Tripp)

6802 Paragon Place, Suite 105

A semisecret breakfast and lunch spot situated in the Paragon Place office park, family-run Autumn’s Cafe brings the seasonal specials. The venture, in biz since 2003, is named for owner Claudine Johnson Eaddy’s oldest daughter, Autumn. Along with Claudine’s husband, Greg, and their youngest daughter, Ciara, the family can often be spotted working side by side. Autumn’s Cafe laces soups and spikes chai lemonade with custom housemade spice blends. Also catering pros, Autumn’s menu lists buttermilk Belgian waffles, green smoothies, BLTs, chicken salad and fried chicken sandwiches, along with chili cheese fries. The fare teeters between healthy and indulgent — your choice. The calm space is ideal for coworking. Dine-in hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

× Expand The Cafe at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (Photo by Julianne Tripp courtesy St. Stephens Episcopal Church)

6000 Grove Ave.

October through May, volunteer cooks fill the pantry at this nonprofit gift shop inside St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. But May Fair’s real superpower is providing full dinners to go, such as spaghetti pie, black bean cakes, Brunswick stew, spinach casserole or beef Bourguignon, all of which take a page from Southern church cookbook history. The single- and family-sized portions of entrees and side dishes are sold frozen with heating instructions. Guests can also snag staples such as pimento cheese, angel biscuits, preserves, muffins and mint chocolate brownies. Be sure to ask about Jezebel sauce for your ham biscuits.

Through the courtyard awaits The Café at St. Stephen’s. Most days it closes at 11 a.m., except after the Saturday farmers market, when the coffee pours until noon. The quiet meeting room has big tables, strong Wi-Fi, local art, and coffee and espresso drinks utilizing Richmond’s oldest indie roaster, Rostov’s. The cafe’s breakfast sandwiches, bagels and baked goods help neighborhood walking groups carb up.

Get Fueled

Fill the tank and grab grub at these roadside finds

Wise Choice Exxon

1751 Ashland Road, Rockville

A serpentine line of construction workers standing cheek by jowl with local farmers reveals all you need to know about the hand-breaded fried chicken, ginormous grilled subs, breakfast platters and daily specials at this I-64 gas station on the way to Charlottesville. Mondays start the week off spicy with eight wings, wedges and a drink for $6.99.

El Chido at Shagis Quick Mart BP

6715 Staples Mill Road

Permanently parked outside the gas station, El Chido’s tacos y antojitos (“little cravings”) food cart is one of the restaurant’s original, and most bustling, outposts. Suadero tacos, lengua tostadas, massive tortas and creamy, cheesy elote hit even better when enjoyed under one of the umbrella-ed patio tables.

Exxon Pit Stop Market Cafe

10950 Nuckols Road

Weekend-only biryanis, such as chicken, paneer or goat, lovingly draped over fragrant basmati rice and crispy dosas are but a few of the Southern Indian diner dishes to be consumed in this well-established and authentic sit-down cafe inside the Exxon. They also offer catering.

Chamo’s Arepa House/Cross Point BP

8211 Hull Street Road

This full-service restaurant attached to the BP proffers friendly staff with a side of Venezuelan comestibles and cold beer. On weekends only, or available by preorder, diners will find paella and sancocho, a hearty chicken and beef soup, but it’s the workaday arepa that calls one back. Try the pabellon variety, a tender corncake stuffed with savory beef and plantains.

Carter’s Soul & Catering

1219 E. Main St.

Step into Essential Express — a convenient store specializing in global snacks — and be greeted by a whiff of something cooking. Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), chef Trevon Till boxes up meals from hefty breakfast platters to hot-honey chicken.