Lifting Spirits

× Expand Sip on a prickly pear margarita from Fuzzy Cactus, now available to go. Sadly, the glass is not included. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

If the current state of the world already feels dream-like, hold your breath: Last Friday marked the first time restaurants in the commonwealth were authorized to deliver mixed alcoholic beverages to customers' doorsteps. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday, April 8, and sales kicked off April 10. Prior to the directive, elected officials throughout the state, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, sent letters to the governor in support of allowing restaurants to sell mixed beverages, noting that it opens another revenue stream as dining rooms remain closed due to COVID-19. The move follows a legislative change weeks prior that lifted the ban on restaurants' ability to sell beer and wine with takeout orders.

Currently, most drinks sold simply require being poured over ice and accented with a garnish — orange peel, lime wheel, lemon twist, etc. If imbibers order more than two cocktails, they are required to purchase an entree; however, some restaurants require the purchase of a meal with cocktail order anyway. Customers must present ID upon pickup or delivery and are encouraged to check in with restaurants about their individual policies and menus that, for many, will change often.

"One thing that I have tried to offer is a smaller amount of juice-based cocktails to guarantee freshness of ingredients,” says Justin Ayotte, bar manager and co-owner of Saison, adding that he hopes this recent turn of events leads to a long-term change in the law. “This has been really crazy, but like before COVID, we are trying to put smiles on faces and give guests a bit of comfort. It feels really great hearing people talk about getting a little sense of normalcy because of this."

Read on for a sampling of places around the city working to make sure we ride out this homebound journey with a drink in hand.

If you want to restock your home bar: Rappahannock

Stocked with shrubs, simple syrup, cocktail onions and a versatile Booze Cruise featuring a four-pack of tonic or club soda and citrus juices, Rappahannock is offering all the boozy ingredients one could need. With all that free time during quarantine, seize the moment and get mixing.

Drink: Cava and briny bivalves, preferably while still in PJs. While the Lawn Chair Self-Care, featuring tequila, cointreau, grapefruit, vanilla and agave has a fitting name, the restaurant carries a handful of other libations, along with mix-and-match six-packs and $15 growler fills for beer lovers.

Order: Oysters or one of the larger options, like Seven Hills meatloaf, which can serve up to four.

If you want to restock your pantry: The Broken Tulip

The Carytown restaurant known for proudly celebrating community farmers, foragers and fishermen and embracing seasonality hasn't strayed from its approach during these times. Each day brings a new cast of soups, fresh produce, local eggs, sweet treats and more available for pickup or delivery.

Drink: The current setup features frosés, mezcal sunrises and blood-orange Negronis that "are at least two drinks each."

Order: One of the soups dubbed Nourishing Quarts for a rainy, gloomy day. Wine Wednesdays also present a bundle of three thoughtfully selected bottles for $45.

If you're feeling prickly: Fuzzy Cactus

Entering Fuzzy Cactus reminds me of stepping into a hip basement from the '70s or '80s where the owners are avid thrifters, and while I can't personally re-create those vibes at home, making a curbside connection can aid in channeling the eatery/music venue’s energy.

Drink: The North Side dive bar is rocking prickly pear margaritas, as well as the mix sans booze. If you have cool cactus-shaped margarita glasses, now is the time to break them out. Frosés, along with a house-made Michelada mix and Pacifico combo, draft Vermouth, and Black Hand Coffee-horchata cold brew with a suggested mezcal topper are also available.

Order: The Big Bird is a one-stop order of fried chicken, pickles, domestic brews and a roll of TP. Amen.

If you're in the mood for schnitzel: Brenner Pass

Bar Manager Shannon Hood, the first bartender from Richmond to compete at Speed Rack, is happily back behind the bar at the Alpine-themed Brenner Pass, bottling up 6-ounce bevvies meant to serve two.

Drink: Keep it classic with a Negroni or the restaurant's signature seasonal Old Fashioned. Favorites like Harsh Mistress and the Snow Bunny, made with Tito’s, green chartreuse, Cocchi Americano, and pineapple-lavender syrup, make an appearance.

Order: Schnitzel — in regular or sandwich form— as an ode to sister spot Metzger Bar & Butchery, currently closed, and chocolate-chip rye cookies for dessert. Be sure to check out their market offerings that include milk, local salad kits, meat and fresh brioche.

If you reside in (or want to take a field trip to) the Museum District: The Stables

Nestled in the heart of the Museum District, The Stables is a neighborhood spot nearby residents can rely on during these times where pick-me-ups close to home matter, but of course anyone can drive there for curbside pickup, too.

Drink: The Belmont Street eatery lists a half dozen cocktails for carryout or curbside pickup. Looking for a drinking companion during one of these 70-degree days? The Hop Dog mixes Botanist gin, hopped grapefruit shrub, lime and smoked sea salt sure to elevate your porch sesh.

Order: Executive Chef Evan Campbell and crew’s fettuccine Bolognese — bottles of wine are 50% off with the purchase of an entree, just the excuse you needed to get that glass of red you were craving with dinner.

If you want to get playful: Alewife

Bar Manager Katy Best's cocktails at this nationally celebrated Church Hill seafood spot possess a certain memorable energy. Don’t expect her to slack on the takeout remedies, either.

Drink: Best says that the libations will change semi-regularly. Channel white-sand vibes via an Angostura Miami Vice served adult Capri Sun-style or a Blueberry White Negroni for two made with Suze. Be sure to peruse their bottles of wine that start at $20 or $2 brews and $4 ciders.

Order: Anything. The squad has succeeded in balancing accessible comfort foods and playful desserts, while remaining true to their sustainable-catch ethos with dishes like snakehead fish tacos.

If you live with friends or fam: Southbound

Southbound has always felt like a place to go with family, so it’s appropriate that the South Side restaurant is presenting food and drink meant for at least two people to enjoy. Plan a socially distant takeout night with roommates or the fam in the near future.

Drink: All cocktails are batched and can serve you and a bud, including familiar choices like a Woodford Manhattan or Old Fashioned. If you’re looking for a drink with local ties, “Old Rum Road” blends Virago Spirits, averna amaro, cinnamon, fresh lime and angostura.

Order: Take-and-bake meals are convenient and comforting even in the best of times, and when a house-made veggie lasagna from Chef and co-owner Joe Sparatta is an option, make life easy on yourself and go for it.

If you love wine: Saison

Saison has earned a reputation as one of the top watering holes in the city, and with its adjacent market open, be sure to peep the solid wine selection, sprinkled with natural and organic varieties, upon pickup.

Drink: Co-owner and Bar Manager Justin Ayotte is infusing the liquid to-go lineup with the eatery’s Latin and tropical flavors, while holding onto traditional classics. Expect single-hop bottled G&Ts to be available always, in addition to a rotating menu of classics and longtime Saison staples like the Latin Market and a multiserving Guava Daiq Daddy.

Order: The fried chicken gets a whole lot of love, and rightfully so, but Autumn Olive pork for two served with a side for less than $25 seems like an opportune wallet-friendly, treat yo’self kind of moment.

If you want to experiment: Perch

At the Pacific-inspired Perch, Bar Manager Beth Dixon’s shrub dreams are coming to life. Known for getting crafty with the vinegar-based syrups since her early bar days, Dixon recently packaged shrubs like honeydew, kiwi and lime, and peach-ginger, encouraging people to get creative at home.

Drink: Folks can find four or five cocktails including The Last Straw Berry, a lively riff on a mojito made with Tito’s, mint simple syrup, fresh strawberry juice, lime and Bittermen's Burlesque Bitters. Perch also boasts a variety of mimosa kits, along with bottles of wine ranging from $15 to $50.

Order: Chef-owner Mike Ledesma’s lumpia, a recipe that has been passed down for generations.

If you like lots of choices: Tazza Kitchen

With a concept featuring everything from wood-fired pizzas to salads and brisket tacos, and with three locations across the city, Tazza Kitchen aims to please.

Drink: Cocktails kits from a margarita to a painkiller are meant to serve two, while the red wine sangria spiked with Captain Apple Jack and allspice dram for an extra kick, serves four.

Order: A hot-and-ready pizza to consume once you get home and break out the cocktails. Pro tip: Grab some frozen nosh for later, whether it's another pie, meatballs or burritos.

