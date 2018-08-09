Opening Soon: Kahlo's Taqueria and Bar

× 1 of 3 Expand Carne asada, chori pollo and carnitas are just a few of the taco varieties Kahlo's will serve. (Photo by Iliana White-Padilla) × 2 of 3 Expand This is the first restaurant venture for lliana White-Padilla. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 3 of 3 Expand Kahlo's is set to open by mid-September at the corner of 23rd and Jessamine streets. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Iliana White-Padilla wants diners to rethink Mexican culture and leave sombreros and other cliches behind when she opens the doors of her forthcoming restaurant, Kahlo’s Taqueria and Bar, at 718 N. 23rd Street in Church Hill in late September.

“I feel like there’s a certain perception of Mexican culture. ... [Diners will] get to see a different side of Mexican culture here,” says 34-year-old White-Padilla, who relocated to Richmond from Charlottesville six years ago.

Throughout her childhood White-Padilla would frequently travel to Mexico City with her Salvadoran mother and Mexican father. She became drawn to the street culture, the authentic food, the unique flavors and enticing smells. She also developed an appreciation for the passion and perseverance of Mexican artist and activist Frida Kahlo.

“When I think of her, even though she struggled so much, all I think of is happiness,” says White-Padilla of the restaurant's namesake.

White-Padilla slowly began to realize she wanted to re-create the same feelings she experienced in Mexico City for others.

“I want people to think differently about Mexican culture through the food, my family and getting to know me,” she says. “I want people to feel what I felt and have that experience.”

Visit Kahlo’s more than once and White-Padilla guarantees you’ll get to know, and begin to feel like, part of her family. Her son and sister both plan to work there, and White-Padilla's mother, Morena Arevalo, will be in the kitchen, bringing authentic flavors to fruition.

“My mom will be cooking,” says White-Padilla proudly. “There’s nothing like a mother’s taste. And when you come here, it’s like you’re coming into my house.”

It's a house filled with traditional offerings including lengua (stewed beef tongue), al pastor (achiote-marinated pork with pineapples) or slow-roasted carnitas tacos served on house-made tortillas with cilantro and lime.

Vegetarians can dive into burritos, tacos and fajitas filled with crispy grilled potatoes and sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Kahlo’s blends authenticity and ingenuity with blackened salmon tacos accented by a house-made mango salsa, along with ceviche tostadas; an assortment of fajitas; and chicken, beef, tripe, and seafood sopas (soups).

Enter Kahlo’s on a Saturday or Sunday, and you’ll discover a weekend tradition most Mexican restaurants don't offer: brunch. Trade your biscuit for a warm, house-made tortilla, your home fries for beans, and ketchup for pico de gallo or fresh salsa.

Diners can expect fluffy egg tacos served with queso fresco and avocado, huevos rancheros, and chilaquiles verdes — sunny-side-up eggs smothered in a spicy green salsa served with beans, sour cream, queso fresco and a side of fresh, warm tortillas.

Expect a heavy dose of Mexican beers at Kahlo’s such as Dos Equis, Corona, Sol and Victoria, one of the oldest beers in Mexico.

When asked if there would be frozen margaritas, White-Padilla laughs.

“Yes, I love them.” But, she says, trust her, the margaritas will possess flair — like the chipotle grapefruit, a refreshing balance of tart flavors punctuated by a spicy kick.

The restaurant will seat 40 guests inside and 20 on the outside patio.

Kahlo’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch will be served on Saturday and Sunday.