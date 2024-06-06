Richmond Food News: June 6-12

× Expand Head below for a fresh and flavorful edition of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Tapped In

After rubbing elbows at one of the city’s most popular hangouts for beer fans, a couple of craft beverage enthusiasts have introduced a joint venture in Scott’s Addition. Beer gurus CM Bryant and Darryl Puller have teamed up with Black Heath Meadery owner Bill Cavender to operate Brainstorm Brewhouse, a small-batch brewery sharing a taproom and production space with the honey wine producer. (Richmond magazine)

With Passion

Learning from her matriarchs, Maria Flores has been cooking since she was a teen in Mexico. Now, the dining industry veteran operates a small business with a big following. Find her food truck, El Taconazo, parked seven days a week on Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond serving lengua tacos, mole poblano and posole. P.S.: El Taconazo makes an appearance in the city for Ardent Craft Ales’ 10th Anniversary Block Party on Saturday; more details below. (Richmond magazine)

The Conductor

In our latest Open Tab, we hop behind the well to meet a Church Hill living legend. With decades of neighborhood bar experience on his resume, much of that time spent at Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille, there’s a chance James Menefee has served you a drink or two over the years. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts and Adieus

El Chido continues to expand its reach with tacos, tortas and other Mexican street food. Originally founded as a food trailer by owner Cruz Albanil, the concept has grown into a mini regional chain with six locations and counting. The latest is now open at 11001 Midlothian Turnpike near Chesterfield Towne Center. (Richmond BizSense)

6501 Iron Bridge Road is home to a new outpost of The Treat Shop. The family-run bakery with a reputation for glossy, crave-worthy cinnamon bun doughnuts (peep this pic), introduced its third location this week.

My Noodle & Bar has introduced a speakeasy-inspired, sushi-centric den inside the Fan restaurant. A couple of weeks ago, the owners introduced Big Ball Sushi Bar & Lounge, a Thursday-Sunday affair from 5 p.m. to midnight, serving cocktails including The Red Crane (Haku vodka, Campari, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lemon juice, lemongrass and volcanic sea salt) alongside Thai ceviche and spicy octopus.

Open since 2009, sprinkle-studded bakery Carytown Cupcakes will close its doors June 23. For those yearning for a throwback flavor or one last Lemon Lover, they plan to roll out a lineup of fan and staff favorites over the next few weeks.

A sign of changing times, the Chili’s at VCU has closed after a 16-year run. While I typically don’t report much on chain restaurants, as an alum who can recall a meal or two there in my early college days, I felt it necessary to share. The question at hand: What’s next for the space? (Richmond BizSense)

Pride Part II

Glitter bombs, ROYGBIV-swirled straws and libations that give back: Over two dozen local restaurants are participating in Dine Out for Pride, continuing through June 9. A dollar from each drink and dish sold benefits Diversity Richmond and the OutRVA project of the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

Part of a monthlong celebration, the bar squad behind The Jasper has created a Taste the Rainbow cocktail menu. A portion of proceeds from sales of the drinks will be donated to Virginia Pride.

First Friday is nearly upon us, and Dayum This Is My Jam will be selling seriously adorable mini Pride packs at its new home base and shop in Jackson Ward. The following day, find the jam purveyor alongside other LGBTQ+ vendors during a makers market at Hardwood Park Craft Brewery, where Love on Tap will return to celebrate 10 years of marriage equality. Sunday is the Big Gay Pride Market at Diversity Richmond with food, fun and frivolity.

ICYMI

Stock, a Nordic-inspired restaurant inside contemporary furniture store Txtur, recently made its debut in Manchester. (Richmond magazine)

Local dining inspiration awaits in our latest roundup of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know one of the friendliest front-of-house staffers in the game, Ryan Harris of Laura Lee’s. (Richmond magazine)

This weekend marks the return of the RVA Latino Festival, two days of authentic food and culture at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manchester. What makes the 17th annual event a standout: You can eat everything from seasoned al pastor meat sliced straight from the spit to Guatemalan cornmeal patties topped with beef and a traditional plate from the Dominican Republic.

RVA Love

Decked out in wood paneling and with a record always spinning, Fan Boy — located at 2713 W. Broad St. in an unmarked, glowing-red building — has scored a spot on Esquire’s list of The Best Bars in America. Stop in for an Only Fans martini.

This week, the city’s most talented squad of boozehounds flew west for the United States Bartenders’ Guild Summit in Denver and did not leave empty-handed. The Richmond chapter of the organization earned an award for Best Community Outreach, while The Jasper’s Cody Dunavan advanced to the World Class US Finals Top 10, winning a bourbon-barrel-shaped trophy along the way.

Attention, astrology fans and oenophiles: Essence just dropped a piece on a dozen wines and cocktails that draw inspiration from the zodiac, and they called on RVA’s Chauncey Jenkins, longtime hospitality pro and wine director at Marylous on Main Street.

Upcoming Events