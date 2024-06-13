Richmond Food News: June 13-19

× Expand The kitchen at Celladora Wines, whose black pepper biscuits are pictured above, is back in action today following recent renovations. Head below for more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Down-home Mexican

Brothers, restaurateurs and Jalisco, Mexico, natives Paulo and Nelson Benavides and their partners have introduced Cochiloco. The fast-casual spot channeling taquerias from their home country is slinging al pastor, quesabirria and Jalisco-style fried tacos; hefty burritos; loaded Cali-style fries; arroz con pollo; aguas frescas; and more. Located on the ground floor of The Otis development in Scott’s Addition, the restaurant also features an indoor-outdoor bar if you’re craving a Paloma on the patio. (Richmond magazine)

A Fresh Pour

Richmond-made Cirrus Vodka wants to be your spirit of choice. After a rebranding in recent years, the distillery’s potato-based vodka will be front and center at its forthcoming cocktail bar and tasting room in the Ballast development, a Scott’s Addition project complete with a restaurant from Yellow Umbrella Provisions. Stay tuned for a summer debut. (Richmond magazine)

This Little Piggy

Farmers market season is in full swing, which means securing a haul of local veggies, fruit and those splurge-worthy extra little treats each week. In our latest 5 Faves, Genevelyn Steele tracks down the goods that should make their way into your basket. P.S.: There’s a deep-fried delight in the mix. (Richmond magazine)

Party Animals

An artist whose canvas is the hot dog, Bomer Horne is a frank-ophile in its truest form. Take a trip down memory lane with the founder of meme-tastic hot dog pop-up Horne Dogs to discover where the love story began. Channeling nostalgia — hey, chili cheese — and weaving in whimsy — hello, Takis — Horne’s events have gained a loyal following. (Richmond magazine)

Make Dad Glad

Father’s Day specials around town

And Dim Sum: $20 unlocks all-you-can eat dumplings.

Belmont Butchery: It’s steak-a-pa-looza time, which means wagyu, dry-aged top sirloin and USDA Prime strip, and tomahawks have entered the chat.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery: The annual Father’s Day Keg ’n’ Oyster Fest, with an appearance from Rappahannock Oyster Co.

Triple Crossing Beer: The Fulton location is throwing down with the barbecue-and-bourbon-themed feast Chars & Cheers.

Lillian: With bivalves for a buck all day, treat Pops to a seafood extravaganza.

ICYMI

A collaborative project from a crew of hop heads, Brainstorm Brewhouse is now open inside Black Heath Meadery. (Richmond magazine)

Led by Maria Flores, food truck El Taconazo is a destination for traditional Mexican specialties from poblano mole to posole. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know longtime bartender James Menefee, the architect of the vibe at Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille. (Richmond magazine)

Restaurateurs Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey, the hospitality honchos behind Lindsey Food Group — one of the largest Black-owned hospitality groups in the country, with spots including Lillie Pearl and Buttermilk and Honey — have hit lucky No. 13. This week, the couple introduced Kali Love, a nod to the Golden State, in the former Island Shrimp Co. space at Chesterfield Towne Center.

Hots & Brats, the handheld pop-up from The Mayor owner Kyle Morse, has secured a brick-and-mortar space. Taking over the soon-to-close Carytown Cupcakes space, Morse plans to offer a retail location for his small-batch sausage company, as well as introduce a bar and restaurant. (News release)

Whether you’re in need of some bottle-buying tips, vino curious or just looking for a laugh, check out Native Selections wine rep Michael Smith’s 30 Days of Rosé. Over the course of the series, find Smith lounging in pools, bopping around town and hanging out with local wine pros, all with a glass of bubbly in hand. The series is 12 days in, and the videos (and cameos) keep getting better.

If funky riffs, mirror balls and cocktails with character get your body moving, your Saturday plans are set. Constantine Giavos, creative director for Stella’s and Little Nickel, along with former Bon Appetit editor Alex Delany, are hosting dance and cocktail party Love Club at the newly renovated Loso behind Sabai. (Richmond magazine)

Cheers to a decade of the German-inspired neighborhood gem Metzger Bar & Butchery. On Sunday, June 23, Union Hill’s favorite schnitzel spot is throwing down with the return of menu hits, along with German brews and drinks by Underberg. $50 for the all-you-can-eat feast (one drink ticket included).

As part of the bimonthly series Adventures With Charlotte’s, launched to showcase co-owner Paul Polk’s skills behind the bar, Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas is hosting Jubilation’s Journey, an intimate five-cocktail, five-course affair on June 21.

The days of Southern Kitchen’s Jackson Ward residency are dwindling as the team prepares to move into newer digs at Stony Point Fashion Park. Their last day of service at the current space is June 16, and the new location should open this summer.

The Manchester properties owned by businessman Michael Hild, found guilty of a wide-reaching bond pricing scheme — Dogtown Brewing Co., Hot Diggity Donuts and Butterbean Market — will soon be up for sale. Sitting vacant since March 2020, the buildings will be under the control of lender Virginia Credit Union. (Richmond BizSense)

Plans for The Glades, a proposed food truck park in Innsbrook, have been scrapped after an initial announcement last summer. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Following a trip to Virginia native Leni Sorensen’s Indigo House in Crozet, Richmond chef Leah Branch of The Roosevelt left feeling culinarily invigorated. The visit eventually laid the framework for “A Night With Leni Sorensen,” an intimate dinner and journey into the life of the culinary historian and chef set for Juneteenth (June 19) that was recently highlighted in Garden & Gun.

Upcoming Events