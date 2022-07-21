Richmond Food News: July 21-27

× Expand Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer tour continues through July 23. Brenner Pass is celebrating the occasion with a tomato salad featuring lump Maryland blue crab, oregano vinaigrette, anchovy mayo and crispy fried capers. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Big Disco Energy

Bringing the Baltimore pit beef sandwich to Richmond along with a splash of ’70s flair and a dedicated music space, Get Tight Lounge recently debuted in the Fan. Helmed by owners with resumes that include Fuzzy Cactus and En Su Boca, the disco ball-adorned venture is keeping it fresh and funky with everything from mezcal-spiked vegan coffee milkshakes to a happy hour that kicks off at 4:20 p.m. daily. Bonus: The kitchen is open past 1 a.m. (Richmond magazine)

Captains of Crunch

As we slide into the dog days of summer, river invites and hangs by the pool are on the upswing. Taking snacking very seriously, writer Genevelyn Steele has hand-picked five local munchies worthy of a spot in the picnic basket or knapsack for such outings, including a cumin-dusted chip that challenges one’s self-control and a nut-free trail mix created by University of Richmond students. (Richmond magazine)

Blue Summer

While we may complain about these warmer days, they are blessing us with a bounty of summer fruit, and blueberries are among the stars. Writer and farmers market guru Stephanie Ganz celebrates the tiny superfood, serving up prime blueberry bites, tips on buying and a recipe from JC Desserts. (Richmond magazine)

SummerFest Fundraiser

Sunday, July 24, marks a double-header event for Safe Space RVA, a local pop-up market and community gathering that seeks to celebrate and promote the visibility of Richmond’s LGBTQ and BIPOC makers and small-business owners. Held at Diversity Thrift, the SummerFest Fundraiser will feature a makers market from noon to 4 p.m. with over 50 vendors, followed by a food truck rally from 5 to 8 p.m. in support of the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project. The edible lineup includes Intergalactic Tacos, 1115 Mobile Kitchen, Kudzu RVA, La Bete, Noah’s Rockin Buns, Dayum This Is My Jam, Karmalita’s Confections and Davvero Gelato. “Each food biz has agreed to donate at least 25% of sales to RRFP,” says Dayum Jam and Safe Space RVA founder Andy Waller. “I think Sunday’s event is so impactful because we deeply long to bring more support and visibility to RRFP, a local, grassroots abortion fund, when it’s crucial to support these entities doing important, inclusive work now more than ever. While this need will not go away, if anything will increase, we wanted to hold this event to support RRFP while the pain and news is still fresh on everyone’s minds. Pairing the food truck rally with our already planned Safe Space market at Diversity just made sense.”

ICYMI

Whipping up tried-and-true treats, Carver’s Pies & Cakes Bakery, from a former hairstylist and therapist, is the latest sweet shop on the scene. (Richmond magazine)

Aiming to highlight Black growers and create a centralized location for nearby residents to purchase local produce, Northside Farmers Market takes place every Thursday. (Richmond magazine)

Hungry for adventure? We have a handful of edible escapades scattered across the region, including a rustic brewery with mountain views and an authentic Mexican eatery in Charlottesville. (Richmond magazine)

Celebrating 75 years, Irvington’s The Tides Inn has established itself as a dreamy and delicious destination. (Richmond magazine)

Get your fluff and Thai ice cream on while you can, Charm School co-owners Meryl Hillerson and Alex Zavaleta recently announced plans to introduce a production facility in Scott’s Addition, and in turn eighty-six their scoop shop on Broad Street, shifting the focus to sales of its pints at markets, restaurants and more. Soft serve fans, don’t fret: The Forest Hill Avenue space will remain, keeping study hall fun.

RichWine and private chef Emmanuel “Manny” Baiden are teaming up to bring some life into the Stoplight Gelato space at 405 Brook Road. Keep an eye out for a brick-and-mortar wine bar and shop featuring a menu of gelato as well as food from Baiden. (Style Weekly)

The growing mini-chain Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken continues to spread its wings with the addition of another area location at 1501 N. Parham Road.

In case you needed an extra reason to celebrate the seasonal union of Duke’s mayo and local tomatoes, Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer tour started earlier this week and continues through July 23. With over 50 area pit stops, the juicy, ’mater-filled possibilities are endless. P.S.: The Summer Supper Somm dinner series, also showcasing tomatoes and the tangy condiment, is still rocking.

RVA Love

Purveyor of coolness Ruby Scoops was deemed worthy of an entire trip to Richmond in Food & Wine last week, resulting in a text from my mom that read, “Have you been to Ruby Scoops?” Oh, Mom, clearly you aren’t reading Food News. Head this way to catch up with the queen of ice cream and her Kevin Bacon-inspired flavor.

Celebrating LGBTQ+ chefs in the industry, Buzzfeed recognized 15 food and beverage leaders who deserve a shout-out, with Oro’s Laine Myers landing a spot on the list. A pasta aficionado (who recently dropped a line of swag), Myers found her stride during the pandemic.

Upcoming Events