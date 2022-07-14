Richmond Food News: July 14-20

× Expand Whether you’re in search of a flight, a scoop or extra sprinkles, head below for a handful of ways to ring in National Ice Cream Day. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Simply Irresistible

A former therapist turned hair stylist has found her true calling, whipping up treats from carrot cakes to lemon-ricotta cookies. Earlier this week, Chastity Hise revived a shuttered corner shop in Carver with the opening of Pies and Cakes Bakery. She’s homing in on classic baked goods such as berry pies, cookies and cupcakes, with bimonthly pizza pop-ups in the mix, too. (Richmond magazine)

Uncommon Market

Northside Farmers Market recently made its debut in a neighborhood that has been deemed a food desert for decades. Aiming to create a centralized location for nearby residents to purchase local produce while highlighting underrepresented Black growers, the market was founded by members of the Northside Food Access Coalition and embraces a nontraditional model, accepting SNAP/EBT benefits and waiving vendor fees. (Richmond magazine)

Get Out of Town

For me, summer means road trips, preferably with food and beverage at the center of each excursion, and we’ve tracked down four edible escapes a short-ish drive away. A D.C. drinking lair, a Virginia Beach restaurant from Heritage alums that pours plenty of natural wines, a rustic brewery and a Oaxacan-inspired respite are calling for you to gas up and go. (Richmond magazine)

Eastern Promise

Writer Stephanie Ganz takes us on a trip to a dreamy and delicious destination, Irvington’s coastal getaway The Tides Inn. Turning 75 this year, The Tides’ history includes tales of teetotaling rebellion, whiskey lockers and plenty of she crab soup. P.S.: We also have compact list of additional stops in the area, including a seafood shack helmed by a fourth-generation waterman and a Northern Neck outpost of Church Hill boutique Dear Neighbor. (Richmond magazine)

’Tis the Season

For the next few weeks, as tomatoes hit their seasonal stride, expect the heirloom fruit to be the talk of the town. From July 18-24, Duke’s mayonnaise Hot Tomato Summer tour is back for a second year, with area restaurants showcasing the crop and the tangy condiment in all their synchronistic glory. Participants — 50 total — range from Shagbark and JewFro to Y Tu Mama and Grisette, so diners can prepare for a seriously juicy weeklong celebration of the dynamic duo.

Canceled in 2020 and sliced into smaller events last year, the Hanover Tomato Festival returns to Pole Green Park in full force July 15-16. (Richmond magazine)

Village Garden and Barboursville Vineyards continue to trek onward with their Summer Supper Somm dinner series. (Richmond magazine)

Scoop, There It Is

Where did all these national food holidays come from? No clue. Will I use National Ice Cream Day on July 17 as an excuse to indulge? Absolutely.

VCU alumna Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops will introduce a Rams-inspired, school-spirited exclusive mystery flavor at Carytown Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (News release)

Longtime cool purveyor Gelati Celesti is offering solo scoops — look out for some surprise menu appearances — for free at any of its area locations during the daylong ice cream party.

Strawberry Street’s Scoop says celebrate now, reap the benefits later. Each purchase that day will be entered into a raffle for a free three-month pint club subscription.

Westray’s Finest hasn’t announced any National Ice Cream Day specials, but they did announce plans to take the truck out for a few “pick-me-up” outings to serve those recommended by the community who could use a little moment of sugar-inducing joy.

ICYMI

VPM and PBS have teamed up to roll out "The Great American Recipe,” a feel-good cooking show filmed just outside Richmond that is giving off serious “Great British Bake Off” energy. (Richmond magazine)

Keep things crispy with Detroit-style ’za from Secret Squares, the not-so-secret pizza pop-up causing chatter on the food scene. (Richmond magazine)

Craft beer fans searching for weekend plans, look no further: The inaugural Brewtown, USA Brewfest, a daylong event dedicated to local suds, happens July 16 at Richbrau Brewing in Shockoe Bottom.

Union Hill officially welcomed Fat Rabbit bakery on Wednesday. Hit with a wave of enthusiastic and hungry customers, owner Ellyn Hopper and her crew are taking a day to restock — look for Hop-tarts, biscuits and cookies to fill the case again this weekend.

Scott’s Addition’s Longoven is channeling a more casual vibe for the summer, rolling out a snack program that grants diners freedom in where to nosh — no resos required; we suggest the garden patio — and what to nosh on.

While The Answer Brewpub’s birthday is more than two months away, anyone familiar with the usual festivities knows to mark the calendar now. From Sept. 23-25, An Bui’s palace of pints commemorates its eighth anniversary with a weekend of celebrations.

Chicken Fiesta is expanding its local empire with a sixth location set to start spinning rotisserie chickens at 8211 Brook Road in the coming months. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events