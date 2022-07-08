Like the Fruit?

The Hanover Tomato Festival returns

Canceled in 2020 and sliced into smaller countywide events in 2021, the Hanover Tomato Festival returns to Pole Green Park July 15-16. A celebration of the county’s famous crop, the event includes arts and crafts vendors, family-friendly activities, and, of course, dishes featuring Hanover tomatoes. On Friday, July 15 (5 to 9 p.m.), the InsideOut Band performs dance music from across genres and eras beginning at 6 p.m. Also on Friday, the Pizza Race & Relay is an obstacle course with opportunities to win free slices for a year. On Saturday, July 16 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), activities include a scavenger hunt, a selfie station and a tomato-eating contest. Leashed pets are welcome and can enjoy a break from the heat at Bow Wow Beach cooling stations. Free.

