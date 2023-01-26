Richmond Food News: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

× Expand The Longoven team is staying busy with their latest concept, Lost Letter. Head below for all the details and more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

What’s Lost Is Found

Offering diners the ultimate twofer, Longoven will debut a new Northern Italian concept inside its Scott’s Addition restaurant this week. Taking over the front half of the space as well as the patio, Lost Letter will serve rustic, authentic dishes inspired by the Piemonte region of Italy. Splitting the space allows the team to home in on their celebrated tasting menu while presenting guests a choose-your-own-fate dining experience. (Richmond magazine)

Call It a Comeback

In the restaurant industry, some people earn the title of lifers, both drawn to the biz and possessing a natural knack for it. Dale and Aline Reitzer of Acacia Midtown are among those people. After 20 years at two locations on Cary Street and a well-timed pre-pandemic pause, the Reitzers are back at it. The couple plan to introduce the third iteration of their famed seafood shrine at Libbie Mill – Midtown in early February — signature crabcakes included. (Richmond magazine)

Plant Party

Veg-curious and plant-friendly eaters, rejoice: The sixth annual Vegan 72 event is officially underway, with meat-free specials offered at over two dozen participating spots through Jan. 29. With options from a carrot-ginger kombucha float at Ruby Scoops to “brisket” at The Smoky Mug, it’s time to get your veg on.

An in-house yakitori concept with beer and spirits abounding awaits at the new flagship taproom from The Veil Brewing Co. (Richmond magazine)

Made from jackfruit, a sustainable beef jerky alternative from a VCU grad is making waves on the RVA snack front. (Richmond magazine)

Seeking bottles that are zero-zero — meaning nothing is added or removed during the winemaking process — local delivery service Terroirizer champions the natural stuff. (Richmond magazine)

Following a decade in business, Postbellum will permanently close at the end of this month. The last day of service for the Main Street mainstay is Sunday, Jan. 29.

After gaining a cheesy fan base via its mobile venture and years of slinging slices at area breweries, Zorch Pizza is putting the food truck in park. Owner Rob Zorch announced that the vehicle that started it all has been sold and the business will operate solely from its Carytown brick-and-mortar space.

After numerous years of national recognition from the James Beard Foundation for the Richmond dining scene, the 2023 slate of nominations marks the first in recent memory without a nod for the River City. Don’t worry, we have all the love for you, RVADine.

Things are getting juicy in Shockoe Bottom. This Saturday, Jan. 28, Blacker the Berry Juice Bar, a member of the Jackson Ward Collective, will host the grand opening of its juice and smoothie spot at 10 N. 18th St. (News release)

Located inside a Roseneath Road bodega, the counter-service grab-and-go concept Scott’s Shawarma is branching out. Look for a second outpost to debut at 5401 Glenside Drive on Feb. 3. Warning: The smell of garlic, tahini, lemon and slowly roasting meat tends to draw crowds.

After a short hiatus, Brookland Park Boulevard’s Nomad Deli & Catering Co. is back in action. The family-run business is celebrating its return by offering a throwback OG menu of subs, sandwiches, soups and salads.

Closing out its first pop-up series, Hatch Local food hall invites Smashed RVA for a stall takeover through Jan. 29.

Last Sunday, Common House Richmond hosted its first-ever Temperance Tournament, a cocktail competition where local bartenders were challenged to create nonalcoholic sips using Seedlip spirits. Earning the highest scores from both the judges and the public, Lucky AF’s Nathan Acevedo won with his Jardin de Cafe, an intriguing jalapeno- and coffee-spiked concoction channeling early-morning garden vibes.

Caza Tezcal Mexican Restaurant is now open at 14640 Hancock Village St. in Chesterfield.

Boasting hibiscus-tinged Unicorn Fuel and other funky flavors, Roseland-based Bryant’s Dry Cider is set to reopen its Main Street taproom on Feb. 11 after closing for renovations.

While Foo Dog fans are still mourning the closure of the Main Street bar and eatery after 10 years (set to reopen in the EAT Restaurant Partners food hall later this year), the Asian street food-inspired menu and former Foo Dog chef remain at Main Street Dragon, which debuted on Jan. 20.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup Gala on Feb 23, a prime opportunity to sip and savor award-winning wines from vintners across the commonwealth.

