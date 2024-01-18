Richmond Food News: Jan. 18-24

× Expand Feast on all the tasty RVADine tidbits below, including a multiday vegan affair, a national shout-out for Bingo Beer Co., pop-ups and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Out of the Shell

A year after introducing Lost Letter, chefs, owners and spouses Patrick Phelan and Megan Fitzroy Phelan are back at it again. This time with Lillian, a modern oyster hall named for their daughter, which will make its debut on Friday, Jan. 19. Located on the ground floor of The Gem development in Scott’s Addition, the nuanced seafood den is an intimate space featuring a massive wraparound bar, bivalves from coast to coast and laid-back vibes. (Richmond magazine)

Round 1

If there is one thing I will wait in line for, and it appears Richmonders agree, it’s a fresh-made, fermented bagel. Trading New York for the River City, husband-and-wife duo Julie and Jesse Roberts introduced their nomadic pop-up, Sunday Bagel, late last year. Specializing in sourdough varieties and staying focused on the classics — everything, sesame and plain — it has quickly emerged as a weekend sensation. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

After a multiyear hiatus, we’re bringing back Best Bites. Each month, my editorial cohorts and I will shout out those craveable, can’t-stop-thinking-about-it dishes and drinks we’ve found around town. First up: roti green curry from a downtown mainstay, a brisket sandwich from a venture on wheels, an ideal cold-weather companion and a shawarma situation from two high school pals. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

If you need encouragement to rock PJs in public and eat sweets before noon, on Feb. 3, Ruby Scoops, Gelati Celesti, Scoop (more details to come) and Jeni’s Ice Cream will celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with first meal-inspired flavors. Cereal shakes, a banana French toast debut from Jeni’s and more await.

The Roosevelt has announced a forthcoming dinner on Feb. 28 that will fete culinary legend and change-maker Edna Lewis. The Virginia-born chef, educator and pioneer is known as the grande dame of Southern cooking, and the event will showcase recipes from her collection of cookbooks during a special Black History Month celebration featuring food historian Deb Freeman.

ICYMI

In the coming months, TBT El Gallo will debut new digs as it expands from a tiny taqueria space to a full-service restaurant complete with cafe and bar. (Richmond magazine)

A tenured downtown schnitzel den kicks off our new series “Remember That Place?,” an exploration of Richmond-area restaurants in business 15 years or longer. (Richmond magazine)

Area bottle shops and wineries are ready to satisfy imbibers’ thirst for knowledge through wine tasting. (Richmond magazine)

The largest nonalcoholic cocktail competition in the state, Common House’s Temperance Tournament is back for its second sans-booze edition on Jan. 21. Find some of the city’s top bar hounds concocting spirit-free sips with bragging rights up for grabs. As a returning judge, I can say that last year’s sold-out event was a tour de force of unexpectedly delicious and dynamic NA drinks.

A fire at Carytown Burgers & Fries caused significant damage over the weekend. New owners recently took over the business that currently remains closed. (CBS 6)

With over 100 locations across the country, 7 Brew Coffee is spilling into Richmond. The drive-thru coffee chain is set to open its first Virginia outpost at 11 Le Gordon Drive in Midlothian, with four more on the way. (Richmond BizSense)

The details are extra official now: Roastology will be moving its caffeinated headquarters from its current location on Cary Street to 3015 W. Clay St. in Scott’s Addition. (Richmond BizSense)

Whether you’re a dedicated veg-fueled diner, dabble in plant-based bites or never miss a Meatless Monday, Richmond’s unofficial vegan restaurant week is right around the corner. Dubbed Vegan 72, from Jan. 23-28, restaurants across the region will be serving up plant-based specials. The lineup includes veteran participants such as 821 Cafe, Ruby Scoops and Cobra Cabana alongside fresh additions including Elegant Cuizines, Get Tight Lounge, Charm School Study Hall, Gold Lion Community Cafe, And Dim Sum and Timber Pizza.

After months of legal hold-ups that have delayed its opening, the owners of Main Street’s Kava Club are attempting to pivot and introduce a kombucha bar. (Richmond magazine, Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVA Love

Revered for its crisp, crushable lagers, Bingo Beer Co. was recently named among the breweries to watch in 2024 by Hop Culture. Noteworthy: While beers are the star at Bingo, its food menu is currently getting a refresh from chef Brittanny Anderson.

Upcoming Events

