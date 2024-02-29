Richmond Food News: Feb. 29-March 6

× Expand Cocktails and late-night hours await at Gather & Hem, the Hilton Richmond Downtown’s new lounge and restaurant. Head below for details and more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Bienvenue, Richmond

A Parisian-inspired bar with oysters and cocktails aplenty is officially shucking and pouring in a former Fan standby. Donnie Glass, chef and proprietor of Grisette and Jardin, has partnered with longtime bar manager Elias “Eli” Adams to debut Beaucoup in the old Commercial Taphouse space on Robinson Street. Think “Cheers” meets raw bar. (Richmond magazine)

A Hunger for Whimsy

Pasta-shaped candles, squiggly utensils, single-origin spices — who’s ready to plan a dinner party? Located on Brook Road in Jackson Ward and helmed by Richmond natives, the recently opened Odd Bird boasts a collection of colorful home decor and pantry goods, ideal for gift giving or treating yourself. I’m a fan of the corn cob stool and ice cream cone doorstop. (Richmond magazine)

Unexpected Eats

Food-curious folks know that sometimes you stumble on delicious bites in the darnedest places. In this regional roundup of hidden dining gems, we swing the General Assembly for pizza from a stone-fired oven, visit a wallet-friendly campus cafe and even hit the flea market. We also shout out a few spots where road warriors can fill up and fuel up. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

For Black History Month, Ruby Scoops is showcasing five unique ice cream flavors created in collaboration with local Black chefs. (Richmond magazine)

For the lowdown on the largest Indian grocery store in Virginia, a family-run Filipino food shop and a Mexican market serving stellar housemade pupusas, check out our mini guide to international markets. (Richmond magazine)

Hello, Throwback Thursday — enter the Richmond restaurant time machine to visit a Broad Street building with a storied history. (Richmond magazine)

Although the Virginia Wine Expo is winding down, this weekend presents a handful of ways to join the fun. Fan of wine but also dig spirits? SMOKED! introduces whiskey and plenty of food into the mix. Hoping to taste the best of the commonwealth? Don’t skip the unofficial finale, the Walk-Around Grand Tastings.

The Hilton Richmond Downtown has hit the refresh button on its in-house bar and restaurant. Enter Gather & Hem, a swanky and modern cocktail lounge with close proximity to The National and the Dominion Center for The Performing Arts, making it a prime pre-show stop. Bites range from Virginia peanut hummus to lamp lollipops, and drinks include The Commonwealth Crush and The Sass-a-Rac. Bonus: They keep it rocking until midnight during the week and 2 a.m. on weekends, with happy hour from 7 to 9 p.m.

Chance are, if you’ve dined at Tarrant’s or Tarrant’s West, you’ve heard of (or had) their she-crab soup. A menu staple since 2006, She-Crabby Soup is now sold by the pint and quart at both locations with plans to debut in stores in the coming months. The idea to enter the packaged goods game comes from operating partner and longtime general manager Brittany Kelly. (News release)

More details are on the way, but Blue Bee Cider has debuted its new digs. I’m catching up with employees-turned-owners Taylor Benson and Mackenzie Smith to talk about their transition and what patrons can expect from the cidery focused on heirloom apples.

The Treat Shop is adding another sweet outpost to its portfolio, aiming to open at 6501 Iron Bridge Road in March.

Lost Letter’s briny sister concept Lillian just launched a noteworthy happy hour sure to soothe any workday stress. Tuesday through Friday, they’ll be shucking $1 chef-selected oysters and somm-selected wines.

If salty carbs spark joy, grab the squad, because the Butter Boys pop-up is back in action and offering a preorder pickup situation (March 2 at Accoutre) offering a deal on six soft pretzels or a box of pretzel bites.

The meals tax saga continues. Starting Friday, the city of Richmond is granting a temporary freeze on late fees for restaurant owners with delinquent meals tax balances. The freeze will remain in place indefinitely until the issues can be resolved. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVA Love

Big ups to spirit whisperer, cocktail guru and nationally recognized bar pro Steve Yang. The beverage director at Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, and Metzger Bar & Butchery has secured a spot in the 2024 World Class U.S. Top 30, which acknowledges individuals “raising the bar on mixology across the country.”

Upcoming Events

The most delicious email of the week: Get Food News in your inbox every Thursday and keep up with the latest on the Richmond dining scene.