Richmond Food News: Feb. 22-28

× Expand

‘Black AF’

Ice cream queen Rabia Kamara is using her small-batch shop in North Side, Ruby Scoops, as a sweet platform for storytelling. In celebration of Black History Month, Kamara has collaborated with local Black chefs on a limited series of ice cream flavors that are unique, and delicious, expressions of their identities. The lineup includes a hibiscus-heavy sorbet and a grape cobbler ice cream created with Leah Branch of The Roosevelt. (Richmond magazine)

Deep Dish, Part II

A vessel for meals and memories, a restaurant’s physical space is a life-sized storybook. Hop into our restaurant time machine and embark on the second installment of “Deep Dish,” a periodic series exploring the many concepts to call a space home. From go-go dancers and jazz musicians to Parisian touches and sightings of the Boss, we travel through the decades of a Broad Street building. (Richmond magazine)

All Around the World

Do you have an ever-expanding shopping wish list, consider perusing grocery aisles a pastime and feel a dopamine rush when booking a trip? If you answered yes to any of the above, our mini guide to local international markets is calling. Consider this sampling your passport to smells, snacks and staples from across the world. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Local food concepts are targeting our pleasure centers with nostalgic eats including a Filet-O-Fish doppelgänger and a frozen dessert remix so on point, owners received a cease-and-desist order. (Richmond magazine)

Learn about the ancestry and tradition behind family-run food businesses Nomad Deli & Catering Co., Country Style Donuts, and La Doña Cocina Mexicana. (Richmond magazine)

Today, Feb. 22, Beaucoup opens the doors of its neighborhood oyster bar on Robinson Street. The Paris-inspired dive bar with bivalves aplenty is taking over the former Commercial Taphouse space. Hang tight for more details about the latest concept from the Grisette and Jardin crew. (Richmond magazine)

The days of Roastology’s Cary Street residency are dwindling. Sunday, Feb. 25, marks the cafe’s final day at its current home, as the team prepares to reopen in new digs in Scott’s Addition. Stay tuned for details on an opening date.

After a decade of truckin’ around town, tune-blasting food truck Intergalatic Tacos is putting it in park for the time being. Owner Brian Graff reports sales are down 47% from last year and is raising funds for repairs to the truck.

A Devil’s Triangle building has gone through a swift change of hands. Located at 3901 Park Ave., Izzy’s Kitchen plans to exit the restaurant biz and shift its focus to wholesale distribution of its soups, sauces and provisions. Taking over the space is the third outpost of the Lynchburg-based Texas Inn, owned by Richmonder David Saunders. (Richmond BizSense)

Tasked with building a food business from concept to reality, the latest cohort of entrepreneurial-minded students enrolled in the University of Richmond Bench Top Innovations course have officially debuted their semester-long project. Enter Noosh, a dippable, spreadable baba ghanouj currently available online and heading to retailers in the months to come. (Richmond BizSense)

Prime time for curious oenophiles, the Virginia Wine Expo kicks off tomorrow and runs through March 3. Whether you’re a fan of tequila and tacos, bold Italian reds, or want to sample the commonwealth’s finest vintages during the grand tasting event, choose from over a dozen-plus event options to plot your own juicy destiny.

Broad Street cafe and cocktail bar Birdie’s will add Saturday brunch service beginning Feb. 24. Think bivalves by the dozen, bloody marys, and shrimp and grits.

With a fresh concept including a cafe on the horizon, TBT El Gallo is offering a sneak peek via a northern Mexican-inspired breakfast menu on Sunday, Feb. 25, joining their pals at Fat Rabbit bakery. The pastry-burrito party starts at 9 a.m.

Mark that calendar for the Philly- and South Jersey-inspired breakfast collab that we didn’t know we needed. On March 2, hoagie hot spot Stanley’s will head to Pizza Bones in Union Hill for a morning of brunchy bagel sandwiches. Warning: Judging by the 800-plus likes on the Instagram post, there will be a line.

RVA Love

Beverage director for Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, and Metzger Bar & Butchery, acclaimed local mixologist Steve Yang serves up his thoughts on cocktail trends for 2024, including up-and-coming booze brands and the fate of the divisive espresso martini. (Forbes)

Upcoming Events

Love Club, The Jungle Room (Feb. 23): A final Jungle Room appearance of the disco-themed pop-up from former Bon Appetit editor Alex Delany and Stella’s Constantine Giavos

Lunar New Year Asian Street Food Festival, Stone Brewing Co. (Feb. 24): The inaugural event from Kasama Collective and Richmond Moon Market features food trucks, cultural performances and vendors.

Lil’ Treats Market, The Veil Brewing Co. (Feb. 24): Self-care and sweets during the pop-up affair; bonus: Veilmosas

Pizza Palace, Triple Crossing Beer Downtown (Feb. 25): The tasting room will be transformed into a New York-style ’za shop for a night of slices and pitchers.

“The Hail-Storm” Screening, The Byrd Theatre (Feb. 26): The Richmond chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild hosts a showing of the documentary chronicling the life of John Dabney, a formerly enslaved man who invented the beloved Hail-Storm mint julep.

Voyage Wine Dinner, Natalie’s (Feb. 26): Six courses prepared by chef Alex Vasquez paired with six wines

