Richmond Food News: Feb. 2-8

On Island Time

Painkillers, rum flights and tropical splendor await at the soon-to-open Sidecar Cocktail Lounge in Midlothian. The midcentury modern watering hole is helmed by Jessica and Josh Bufford of Toast, former EAT Restaurant Partners director Chris Staples, and rum expert Greg Hill. Channeling the aura of the islands and Tiki bars in 1950s Miami, Sidecar aims to transport imbibers and offer a deeper dive into the world of rum. (Richmond magazine)

Shiny and New

Jackson Ward welcomed a new addition this week when owners, pals and UVA grads Lance Lemon and Kristen Gardner Beal opened the doors of Penny’s Wine Shop at 405 Brook Road on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Taking over the former Stoplight Gelato, the approachable bottle shop is a nod to the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank founded in 1903 by Richmond icon Maggie L. Walker, featuring tapas from Manny Baiden (check out the profile of Baiden in our February Sourcebook issue) and a laid-back atmosphere. (Richmond magazine)

Winging It

The Super Bowl is just days away, and whether you’ve been rocking an Eagles jersey with a cheesesteak in hand since you came out of the womb (cough cough, me) or have no idea which teams will duke it out, the annual competition calls for snacks aplenty. A must-have at game time: chicken wings. From smoked to vegan options, and with lots of sauces in the mix, here are five local wing contenders worthy of a spot in your big game spread. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

The Reitzers of Acacia Midtown — and their crabcakes — are back for a three-peat. The couple plan to roll out the third iteration of their seafood shrine in early February. (Richmond magazine)

Last weekend, Longoven debuted Lost Letter, a spunky, rustic Northern Italian concept located in the front dining room of the Scott’s Addition space, offering guests a new way to experience their culinary prowess. (Richmond magazine)

Scott’s Shawarma is expanding with a second outpost at 5401 Glenside Drive. The fast-casual to-go concept will start slowly roasting meats on Feb. 3. (Richmond magazine)

Inviting imbibers to embark on a hands-on drinking experience, Napa Kitchen and Wine in Westchester Commons recently launched Richmond’s first self-serve bourbon-tasting station, offering neat pours of Booker’s, Buffalo Trace, Elijah Craig and Eagle Rare — but from a tap. (News release)

Michael Hild, best known in the local dining community for launching Manchester’s Dogtown Brewing Co., Hot Diggity Donuts, and The Butterbean Market & Cafe, was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for his part in a fraudulent bond scheme. (Richmond BizSense)

Sunday Funday, meet Small Batch Sunday. Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets in North Side has started whipping up one-tub limited batches inspired by guest suggestions, and customers will vote on which flavors join the regular rotation. First up: raspberry chip cheesecake. P.S.: Saturday, Feb. 4, is Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, which means Ruby Scoops and Gelati Celesti are inviting patrons to rock their PJs for a morning scoop.

Wong’s Tacos will debut a Midlothian outpost on Thursday, Feb. 2. Located at 1106 Winterfield Crossing Drive, it marks the second location from EAT Restaurant Partners.

A husband-and-wife duo of Lakeside locals are taking over Bryan Park Bar & Grill. (Richmond BizSense)

