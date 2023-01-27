Winging It

× Expand Hickory-smoked wings from Wood & Iron (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

1. Hickory-smoked Wings

Various prices at Wood & Iron

This local restaurant group with three locations serves up a master class on bar bites with hickory-smoked wings earning the highest marks. Smoked, then grilled, the crisped skin comes shellacked in one of 11 sauces. Begin with a traditional Buffalo, then try the pungent mango-habanero. Both will shatter, then melt, any expectations of workaday wings.

2. Boneless, Smoked, Fried or Vegan Wings

Various prices at The Cocky Rooster

This Fan and Short Pump wing emporium is all about choice. And yes, they have cauliflower “wings” for vegans. With over a dozen wing dressings, try the piquant Truffalo, a marriage of truffle and Buffalo sauces. Drown any remaining inhibitions in Kentucky Bar Fight, a fruity, bourbon-laced barbecue drizzle.

3. Smoked Wings

$12 at Freakin BBQ

Signs you’re in the right barbecue joint: tendrils of sweet smoky aroma wafting in the dining room and a queue of customers in line to pick up North Carolina-style ’cue. The stars of this Southern drama are the moist chicken wings, encrusted with a galvanizing dry rub that’s chockablock with peppery spices. The bracing vinegar dipping sauce acts as a palate cleanser.

4. Fried Wings

$13 at Triple Crossing Beer Midlothian

These crispy-crunchy wings seem made to accompany a tall, Richmond-famous Falcon Smash IPA. The sauce clings to them like suds to beer. With several flavors to choose from, the hot honey and garlic tastes like a lighter version of General Tso, while the garlic and Parmesan sauce veers toward pure decadence.

5. Jerk Wings

$6 and $12 at Carena’s Jamaican Grille

Carena Ives is Richmond’s grand dame of Jamaican cuisine — including chicken wings. Her jerk spice blend has garnered a number of devotees among local and national chefs. The heated taste of the islands marinates with Scotch bonnet peppers and ginger, plus a symphony of other savory notes. Full and half orders are served with mango chutney or ranch dressing.