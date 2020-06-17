Cheers, Dad

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

With the help of Richmond restaurants, the beverage scene and area purveyors, Father’s Day celebrations and gift ideas are just a call or click away. From dine-in options to takeout or happy hour at home, celebrate the father figure in your life with these local options.

Rise and Shine

Greet Dad with customizable brunch options and decorations delivered from Succulent Surprise RVA. After chowing down, he’ll be left with a small potted succulent to remember the occasion. Find more details on their Facebook page or call 804-601-6763 to place an order.

For dads wanting to get out of the house, Sunday brunch at Maple Bourbon awaits. Dig into brunch-only specials like their BLT sandwich with a twist (hint: fried green tomatoes) or homemade biscuits with bacon and brown sugar butter. Digging the idea of breakfast al fresco? Order online or call ahead for pickup. Dine-in reservations can be made by calling 804-649-3639.

Set the Table

Let Spoonbread Bistro present an elegant homebound Father’s Day dinner for four. Options include a smoky porterhouse steak, grilled lemon-basil salmon fillet, a barbecue platter and a whole jerk chicken — each meal comes complete with sides and dessert. Call 804-517-0359 by the night of Wednesday, June 17, to order for pickup.

Longoven recently reopened for takeout and are coming in hot with their Father’s Day prix fixe menu ($98). Let the team prepare rib-eye and lobster over red oak out back, or leave it up to the grillmaster, aka Pops. Corn on the cob, Caesar salad, bone marrow-roasted potatoes and chocolate-cherry-almond parfait make for a seriously satisfying display of dad appreciation.

The Local's Dad-E-Que package encourages Dad to step away from the grill for the night. Get ready for a carnivorous dinner: The family pack ($72.95) provides enough juicy rib bone sections, pulled pork and chicken for a party of four. To complete your backyard celebration, choose two classic sides such as refreshing coleslaw and spicy baked beans. Pick up the phone and dial 804-358-1862 by Thursday, June 18, at 5 p.m. to order up.

Treat Dad to comfort food done right with takeout from Jackson Ward’s Mama J’s. Dig into juicy fried chicken and fixin’s galore: collard greens, gooey mac and cheese, and potato salad for a meal that’ll hit the spot. Want to really show your love? Grab one of Velma “Mama” Johnson’s cakes. To order, head online or call 804-225-7449 for same-day pickup.

Fresh Vietnamese fare awaits at Sen Organic Small Plate, perfect for a lighter and healthier Father’s Day dinner. Indulge in salmon marinated in organic turmeric powder and lemongrass or savor sips of rich pho broth while enjoying the fresh air on their Carytown patio. Reservations can be made — and are encouraged — on their website.

Shagbark's Father’s Day Prime Rib Dinner pulls out all the stops: Chef-owner Walter Bundy’s blue crab and corn chowder, spring asparagus gratin, potato and mushroom hash, and a massive 3-pound cut of meat. Save room for sticky toffee pudding. The $200 feast serves four to six; place your order online ASAP.

Happy Hour

With bar seating still a no-go, bring the vibe to Dad's crib with the RVA Happy Hour at-home kit. The Richmond-made pack enables imbibing with Cirrus Vodka, Navy Hill club soda and tonic, and vinegars from Mother Shrub. Bonus: an “I survived quarantine” shot glass to commemorate this 2020 Father’s Day.

Luxurious wine and cheese platters await with delivery from Secco Wine Bar. Order their Smelling Salts set ($57) for a bottle of rosé paired with a tangy, semifirm Spanish cheese. For porch-loving dads, opt for the Patio Pounders Set ($45), offering a limey, white-peppery Gruner, dry sauvignon blanc and refreshing chardonnay.

Beef and Bivalves

Seafood lovers in the fam? Visit Yellow Umbrella Provisions for soft-shell blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay and peep their recipe of the week to prepare them with a spicy curry butter. Bon Air Seafood is stocked with fish from area waters, each fillet sold accompanied by cooking instructions and recipes.

Belmont Butchery has the meats. The local shop is offering an extensive range of steaks from Japanese A5 Wagyu to bone-in and bison New York strip. Give them a call at 804-422-8519 to preorder for curbside pickup.

Beers, bivalves and swag join forces in Rappahannock’s Father’s Day set of goods. Get shuckin’ with local oysters and a shucking knife, paired with a cookbook for inspiration. Chef Ian Boden’s craveable sorghum hot sauce and a six-pack of Hardywood or Three Notch’d brews round out the box.

Sweets and Treats

Send a mix of sweet and savory snacks to Dad’s door with RVA to Go’s Father’s Day Gift Crate. The $75 basket features a bounty of local goods from Hudson Henry Granola to Texas Beach bloody mary mix and Landcrafted beef sticks. Head online to order.

Richmond products including The Mayor meats, Truckle Cheesemongers’ beer cheese and Capital Chips tortilla chips gather in the River City Food Tours Father’s Day Box, available for delivery or pickup on Sunday, June 21. Place orders online by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 19.