Richmond Food News: Week of April 4-10

Expo Eats

Last week marked the return of one of the state’s premier edible events, and I spent many hours eating my way through it. In a photo-heavy recap, I divulge my findings from the biennial Virginia Food & Beverage Expo, where I got to hang out with 200-plus specialty food businesses. Check out my favorites, hear from the winner of the biggest award of the day and feast on a collection of products — many from Richmond-based businesses — that should be on your radar. (Richmond magazine)

Cakes and Cocktails

Bust out those cake pops and pour up a packaged cocktail (you can even DoorDash some Cirrus Vodka beverages), because both products won big at the latest General Assembly session. New Virginia laws passed recently that protect the rights of home-based food businesses and enshrine the sale of boozy beverages to go. The “cake pop bill” became the talk of the legislature when a local at-home baker lawyered up after a state agency told her she couldn’t sell her products at an event or advertise online. (Richmond magazine)

Heritage Breed

After running a nomadic pop-up for the past two years, Hans Doxzen has struck chef’s gold, gaining a commercial kitchen space of his own. Serving a combination of Virginia ingredients scored straight from the source and the German comfort foods he experienced thanks to his grandparents, Quarter Horse celebrates the beginning of its residency at The Kitchen Classroom with a wine dinner April 7. And yes, Southern classic Duke’s mayo and German Düsseldorf mustard have been known to join forces on the plate at his pop-ups. (Richmond magazine)

Spring Hath Sprung

For all you soft-shell fiends, the tender crabs are making their first appearance on local menus. Snag ’em at Dinamo, Brenner Pass, Heritage or Grisette in Church Hill, where they’re serving them nestled atop milk bread with nduja, green onion and preserved grapefruit. And if you’re a garlicky allium fan (aren’t we all?), ramps are starting to arrive on area menus, too. P.S.: The spring cocktail menu at Virago Spirits drops today.

Mark Those Calendars

Positively Delicious is making a return after launching its inaugural event last year. Part walk-around tasting soiree featuring food and beverage pros and part fundraiser, it benefits The Positive Vibe Foundation, a local nonprofit that mentors, trains and helps young adults with physical and cognitive disabilities find employment and lead more independent lives. This year’s lineup includes chef Jason Alley, Shyndigz Market, Stanley’s, Wishbone Food Shop, Natalie’s, Orchard Point Oyster Co., with wines poured by expert Andrew Mack. Early-bird tickets are on sale until April 16.

On April 28, Charlotte’s Deli is celebrating five years in business with a dish — and in true brunch fashion, a drink — for every year of business. Dubbed A Fancy Ass Brunch, chefs, owners and spouses Nikki and Paul Polk are inviting their pals Leah Branch of The Roosevelt, Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops and George Carroll of The Chef Haus Catering to join them for a five-course feast.

Tickets for Forever Summer Fest, The Veil Brewing Co.’s annual tasting-palooza, go on sale tomorrow, and heads up, they go quick. The event on July 27 will bring together 45-plus breweries at Main Street Station from Philly’s Carbon Copy to Missouri’s Side Project Brewing.

ICYMI

Last weekend, Richmond Raceway hosted 50,000-plus race fans — turns out, they all like to eat. (Richmond magazine)

Co-led by longtime industry pro Megan Holland, InWine is transforming wine culture through approachable events open to all. (Richmond magazine)

We catch up with Velma Johnson, the matriarch of Jackson Ward Mama J’s in our latest Spotlight feature. FYI: The family-run restaurant secured the top spot this week in the RTD’s fried chicken bracket. (Richmond magazine)

A former Fan stalwart is being revived by a trio of friends. Stay tuned for Smoke & Barrel to debut on April 15 in the former Lady N’awlins space. (Richmond magazine)

Don’t let Sunday Bagel’s name fool you; the concept is no longer a strictly Sunday endeavor. For those looking to ditch early-morning pop-up lines — and plan ahead — the sourdough bagel purveyors recently launched an online ordering platform that allows folks to place orders for a dozen or half-dozen loosies every Monday with pickup slated for Thursday.

If you typically have a hankering for a bite beyond “normal” hours, the food gods have spoken. Brenner Pass’ boozy sister concept, Black Lodge, has started serving hot dogs and other snacks until midnight on the weekends.

Bon Air cafe Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox is reintroducing a weekly social event that will run through May. Each Thursday, people can pop in for beverage and food tastings, local artists, and tunes during Perk! After Dark.

Upcoming Events

