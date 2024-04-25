Richmond Food News: April 25-May 1

× Expand This tuna tostada from Conejo aims to transport diners to sandy shores, as do the island-inspired drinks at The Emerald Lounge. Head below for our chat with the bar manager at the latter, Marcelo Lopez-Cortez, and more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Tropical Treasures

There’s a certain level of trust that people bestow on a bartender, especially a bartender who’s helming one of the top cocktail spots in the city. We chatted with Marcelo Lopez-Cortez of The Emerald Lounge, a mixologist whom imbibers will recognize from his time at The Jasper or if they lean toward cocktails that taste like vacation. P.S.: Don’t miss the Fog Cutter. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

A North Side gem, Dot’s Back Inn is the next local favorite in our series highlighting Richmond dining scene mainstays. A neighborhood spot that also attracts out-of-towners — they’ve had guests come from as far as Alaska — the diner has been serving breakfast all day and big ol’ burgers for over 20 years. If you’re unfamiliar, add the laid-back eatery to your list. (Richmond magazine)

Spring Restaurant Week

Looking to try some new restaurants without breaking the bank? The latest edition of Richmond Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday, April 28, so be sure to make those resos and experience the wallet-friendly, three-course, prix fixe annual fundraiser that benefits Feed More. Pro tip: Bring a few friends and order different meals to share for a full-on feast.

RVADine Debuts

Chef David Dunlap and his wife, Brittany, who debuted Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen two years ago, are doing it again. Located inside a historic home, 1870 Restaurant held its grand opening April 23. The French-inspired seafood and steakhouse is giving classic vibes via shrimp cocktail, lobster bisque en croute and a lineup of meat and poultry dishes including filet mignon, hanger steak, rib-eye, bone-in pork chop, lamb and duck, with accompaniments from creamed spinach to potatoes au gratin.

Promising messy, grab-the-napkins, relish- and onion-laden burgers and boasting decades of business at its original location, beloved Lynchburg diner The Texas Inn has officially planted Richmond roots. Helmed by Dave Saunders, a Lynchburg native turned Richmond PR pro, the outpost took over the former Izzy’s Kitchen space this week.

There’s a new fishmonger in town: Shoreline Seafood Market opened its doors earlier this week at 10614 Patterson Ave. in the Canterbury Shopping Center.

Po’boys, pints and a spacious patio are calling. Coming soon, Petersburg’s Oyster Society will introduce a casual, walk-up concept around the back of the restaurant.

ICYMI

A no-frills vegetarian favorite near VCU campus, 821 Cafe hit a 20-year milestone last weekend. (Richmond magazine)

Fungus was among us at the Richmond’s seventh annual Mushroom Mania. You can also nosh on the protein-packed delights at a slew of area restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

In our latest 5 Faves, check out these herb-laden dishes that sing of spring. (Richmond magazine)

The newly expanded Apothec is not your typical tearoom. (Richmond magazine)

Managing to stay crave-worthy after 14 years, Lehja is celebrating its birthday this week with a special menu from its first week in business.

Early-bird tickets have officially sold out for Positively Delicious on May 18, which means the chance to secure a seat at one of the biggest food fundraisers of the year is dwindling. The lineup includes Stanley’s, Shyndigz, Wishbone Food Shop and an auction for a private dinner with chef Jason Alley.

Goochland’s Hog Haven Farm has secured a brick-and-mortar space in Oregon Hill. While the farm does sell meat, the business is best known for its hefty breakfast sandwiches (made with Hog Haven pork) cooked on a sizzling flattop that draws lines on Saturday mornings at RVA Big Market. Taking over the former Peddler on Pine space, the new digs will serve as a prep kitchen and, eventually, a space to snag sammies to go. (Richmond BizSense)

Foraged fungi from local purveyor HaaShrooms have made their way into a Virginia brew. Williamsburg’s Precarious Beer Project is now pouring a chanterelle apricot lager called Stone Trumpet in its taproom.

This weekend marks chef Sarah Tocco’s last hurrah in the kitchen at Fine Creek Brewing Co. in Powhatan.

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is now serving more than just patties and pints. Enjoy your Elvis burger with a cocktail, too.

Upcoming Events