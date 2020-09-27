× Expand Sgt. Tim Sutton (Photo by Jay Paul)

At 6 foot 4 inches, it’s easy to spot Sgt. Tim Sutton in a crowd. But what really stands out most for people who’ve met him is his big heart.

Sutton, a local law enforcement officer, says his purpose professionally, and his passion in life, is to make a more understanding world through positive interactions with others.

He’s made a positive impact on many through his work with Project Lifesaver, a program that trains first responders in behaviors such as wandering that are associated with autism, Alzheimer’s and other cognitive conditions and uses personal locating devices on wrist or ankle bands to quickly find missing persons.

He also has his own consulting business, A Better Understanding, which educates law enforcement and first responders, teachers, hospitals and the general public on how to have positive interactions with individuals who have Alzheimer’s disease, autism spectrum disorder and other cognitive conditions whose behaviors may often be misinterpreted.

Sutton had just graduated from James Madison University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and was starting to work on an MBA at Virginia Commonwealth University more than 30 years ago when some friends encouraged him to try out for the police academy. “I liked the idea of helping people in the community,” he says. He didn’t want to look back on his life and ask, “What if?”

Joanna Frank met Sutton nearly 20 years ago after moving to the Richmond area from Long Island, New York, with her two young sons, Matthew and Tyler, both of whom had autism. She asked area law enforcement to implement Project Lifesaver, and Sutton was assigned to run the program. He would visit Matthew and Tyler regularly to change the batteries on their devices, and a true bond developed between him and the children.

× Expand Sutton helps Max change the battery in his Project Lifesaver personal locator device. (Photo courtesy Tim Sutton)

“They had a real friendship,” Frank says, sharing photos of her sons interacting with Sutton. “His role was that important to us. That’s your biggest fear with an autistic child, that they’ll wander away and get hurt or injured.”

When both of Frank’s children later died — Matthew unexpectedly and Tyler after a seizure — and then her husband died by suicide, the community gathered to comfort her. Today, she helps others through The Resource Connection, a nonprofit she founded to help families navigate special needs.

Sutton estimates that he’s offered support to about 400 area families through his work with both Project Lifesaver and A Better Understanding. He says it’s important to be compassionate to families who have so much to deal with in their lives.

“I feel that everyone needs to understand all disabilities,” he says. “When I began to meet the families and individuals, I realized that they needed help, and they needed others to have a better understanding of what they dealt with on a daily basis. My hope is that families, caregivers and parents know that there is someone out there advocating for them and trying to give everyone a better understanding of special populations.”

Debra Ruh’s family appreciates Sutton’s efforts. Ruh met Sutton when her daughter Sara, who has Down syndrome, played Challenger Baseball with Ashland Little League as a child.

Ruh’s husband is now in the later stages of dementia after sustaining a severe head injury when he was hit by a drunk driver in a car accident. It affected his memory and processing skills.

“Sgt. Tim Sutton came to our home and spoke to Ed and encouraged him to wear a [personal locator] device on his ankle in case he ever became lost or confused,” Ruh says.

“My husband liked Tim so much that he agreed to keep it on his ankle. Now, when he goes for a walk with our dog, Hammer, I do not worry about him as much. I was getting scared every time he left the house before Project Lifesaver. Now I know that if something happens, the police department will be able to find him right away. It is a huge blessing for our family.”

Ruh is also a leader in making positive changes as CEO of Ruh Global IMPACT, a consulting firm that advocates for inclusion of those with disabilities. She is grateful that Sutton is educating first responders about people with special needs. Her daughter, now grown, lives in supported housing. “Sara has very sensitive hearing, so in an emergency situation she might hide in a closet,” Ruh says.

Sutton suggested she notify area police and first responders so they would be aware of Sara’s special needs in case of an emergency such as a fire. “People with dementia, autism or Alzheimer’s get lost and confused, and sometimes these stories have happy endings and sometimes tragic endings,” Ruh says.

Never miss a Sunday Story: Sign up for the newsletter, and we’ll drop a fresh read into your inbox at the start of each week. To keep up with the latest posts, search for the hashtag #SundayStory on Twitter and Facebook.