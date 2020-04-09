Hometown Hero

× Expand Image courtesy City of Richmond

Clelin Ferrell, a Richmond native and defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, is donating $100,000 to two local relief efforts.

The pro football player is splitting his contributions equally, with $50,000 going toward the city's Eviction Diversion Program, which was launched last October and assisted 122 Richmond tenants in its first four months. The other $50,000 will support Richmond’s Family Crisis Fund, launched recently by the city and the Robins Foundation, which provides one-time grants to families who have lost their incomes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Clelin embodies everything I love about Richmond: its strength, its resilience and its sense of community," Mayor Levar Stoney said in a news release. "His contribution will help hundreds of families, as well as our city as a whole, emerge from this crisis safe and supported."

For his part, Ferrell says his hometown holds a special place in his heart.

"There’s something special about the people from this city and how we are built," he said in a statement. "For a long time, we have had one of the highest eviction rates in the country, and people are losing their jobs because of the crisis, so I am donating $100,000 to the Family Crisis Fund and the Eviction Diversion Program to help the communities that made me who I am. I love y’all and stay strong, stay safe and always stay Richmond!”