Stepping Up

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has announced that the city will donate $500,000 to the Robins Foundation Family Crisis Fund, which will be distributed as payments to families in greater Richmond who have lost their jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The $1 million Family Crisis Fund also includes a matching investment from the Robins Foundation, a local nonprofit. Through the newly launched fund, eligible families will receive a one-time payment of $500.

Households who have lost wages while caring for children out of school, through a reduction of hours or layoffs, or who have incurred additional childcare costs due to school closures may qualify, a city news release states.

“We are grateful to our community partners like the Robins Foundation who continue to step up to do the right thing and help those in a time of need,” Stoney said in the release. “This is a challenging time for all, but efforts like this represent Richmond at its best.”

For more information about how to qualify for assistance, call Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building at 804-646-6464 or complete an intake form at rvastrong.org/i-need-income-support.