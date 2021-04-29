Drumroll, Please ...

Richmond magazine received the Virginia Press Association’s grand sweepstakes and news sweepstakes awards for overall excellence in the specialty division in the group’s 2020 News & Advertising Contest. The specialty group includes member monthly magazines and alt weeklies. The contest is one of the largest in the nation, and the top awards were presented during a virtual video celebration today.

Richmond magazine staff and freelancers received 31 awards in the contest, with writers Tina Eshleman, Carol A.O. Wolf, Jack Cooksey and Rodrigo Arriaza earning a “best in show” award for a six-part series on the impact of guns in Virginia. “An outstanding series that covers multiple angles and perspectives on the history and impact of guns in Virginia and, by extension, the entire country,” judges commented. “Well done.” Mandy Loy and Lauren Baldwin received a “best in show” in the data journalism category for “Power to the Pickle.” “I’m impressed with the thorough research on pickles and the whimsical illustration that completes the piece,“ judges wrote. Ross Allen also won a “best in show” for ad design.

× Expand Illustration by Lauren Baldwin from "Power to the Pickle"

Richmond magazine received eight first-place awards, with our design staff being recognized for the annual Sourcebook issue. Senior Writer Harry Kollatz Jr. was recognized for feature writing, and Piet E. Jones, John Haddad, Stephanie Ganz, Genevelyn Steele and Food Editor Eileen Mellon received a first-place food writing award for our spring Dine magazine, “Take Me to Funky Town.” Associate Art Director Rachel Lee was recognized for page design, and Associate Art Director Lauren Baldwin earned a first-place award for her design work on our monthly Eat & Drink section.

See the complete list of awards below.

NEWS

Data Journalism : First Place, Mandy Loy, Lauren Baldwin, “Power to the Pickle”

Informational Graphics: First Place, Lauren Baldwin, “Power to the Pickle”

Page Design: First Place, Rachel Lee ("The Dollars of Dining," "Rising for Justice," "Exile")

Special Sections or Special Editions: First Place, Justin Vaughan, Lauren Baldwin, Rachel Lee, Heather Palmateer, Phong Nguyen for Sourcebook 2020

Specialty Pages or Sections: First Place, Lauren Baldwin, Eat & Drink

Food Writing: First Place, Piet E. Jones, John Haddad, Eileen Mellon, Stephanie Ganz, Genevelyn Steele, “Take Me to Funky Town”

In-Depth or Investigative Reporting: First Place, Tina Eshleman, Carol A.O. Wolf, Jack Cooksey, Rodrigo Arriaza for a six-part series on the impact of guns

Business and Financial Writing: Second Place, Eileen Mellon and Piet Jones, “The Dollars of Dining”

Design and Presentation: Second Place, Justin Vaughan, Lauren Baldwin, Rachel Lee, Heather Palmateer, Phong Nguyen, March, April and July issues

Front Page/Cover: Second Place, Justin Vaughan, Lauren Baldwin, Rachel Lee, Heather Palmateer, Phong Nguyen, May, July and September issues

Page Design: Second Place, Lauren Baldwin, Dine, D’Angelo feature, Richmond Rage feature

Picture Story or Essay, Second Place, Eric Foster, John Donegan, Nick Hancock, Jay Paul. “Rising for Justice”

Slideshow or Gallery: Second Place, Mandy Loy, “Rising for Justice”

Sports Feature Photo: Second Place, Adam Ewing, “Find Your Fitness”

Illustrations: Third Place, Rachel Maves, Lauren Baldwin, “Restaurants, I’ll Love You Forever”

Informational Graphics: Third Place, Lauren Baldwin, RVADine Scavenger Hunt

Combination Picture/Story: Third Place, Meridith Ingram, Kate Thompson, Susan Morgan, Lauren Baldwin, “Celebrating in the Shadow of COVID-19”

General News Photo: Third Place, Jay Paul, Mayor Levar Stoney

Picture Story or Essay: Third Place, Kate Thompson, “Celebrating in the Shadow of COVID-19”

Arts Writing: Third Place, Harry Kollatz Jr., Storied Objects

Feature Story Writing: Third Place, Don Harrison, “Into the Void”

Feature Writing Portfolio: Third Place, Don Harrison, “Into the Void,” “Abstract Mission,” “Onward Along the Mile of Style”

Food Writing: Third Place, Eileen Mellon, Genevelyn Steele, Piet Jones, Megan Irvin, Stephanie Ganz, “Essential Eats”

General News Writing: Third Place, Tharon Giddens, Rodrigo Arriaza, Eileen Mellon, Gary Robertson, Susan Morgan, Craig Belcher, coronavirus pandemic coverage

Lifestyle or Home: Third Place, Jessica Haddad, Leah Small, Nicole Cohen, John Haddad, Paul Karns, Anika Mittu, “Living Green”

News Writing Portfolio: Third Place, Gary Robertson

ADVERTISING

Fashion and Personal Care: Second Place, Ross Allen, Hair the Salon

Food and Grocery: Second Place, Ross Allen, Little House Green Grocery

Special Sections: Second Place, Phong Nguyen, Women & Wellness.

Fashion and Personal Care: Third Place, Ross Allen, Sterling Boutique