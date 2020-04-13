Power to the Pickle

IT'S ALIVE!

Bacteria: Lactobacillus is a common, benign bacteria.

Sugar: The lactobacillus eats the sugars that are present in the food being pickled.

Lactic Acid: Antibacterial substances such as lactic acid, carbon dioxide and alcohol are produced.

Fermentation: As lactobacilli thrive, they suppress other bacteria that can cause spoilage.

ALL SHAPES AND SIZES

MASON JARS

Invented in 1858, the jars are a ubiquitous tool for fermentation, keeping air out so good bacteria can thrive.

SALINITY

Oh, you salty, huh?

1% to 2%: sauerkraut and kimchi

3.5%: half-sour Jewish deli pickles

5% to 6%: typical for most applications

7% to 8%: lemons and olives

FAVORITE LOCAL FERMENTS

Green Queen Pepper Sauce, Wild Earth Fermentation: Your tacos and eggs are longing for this garlicky, smoke-kissed, citrusy verde bomb.

Tangerine Mango Water Kefir, Owl Spoon Water Kefir: This effervescent, gut-healthy, probiotic-packed beverage is like sparkling water, but good for you — take that, La Croix.

Habanero Bread & Butter Pickles, Matt’s Dirty Pickles: Sweet meets spicy (and, ideally, your next sandwich) in these award-winning chips.

3 CLASSIC PICKLE PAIRINGS

Charcuterie Board, Grisette: Sliced house-made pickles and firm gherkins are the glue that bring the cheese and meat boards together at Grisette.

Pickleback Shot, Fuzzy Cactus: Leave it to Fuzzy Cactus, North Side’s cooler-than-cool dive bar, to rock the classic house-made pickle brine shot for $1. Whiskey not included.

Relish Dogs, Galaxy Diner: Is there anything more classic than a hot dog with relish? Bonus: At Galaxy Diner, you get a fried pickle on the side.

THE GREAT DEBATE

Sweet: Vinegar and sugar brined, sometimes with heat, typically softer and perfect for topping a burger

Sour: Cold brined with salt and spices, popular with people who like something to crunch into

#NOTALLPICKLES

Quick pickling, also known as refrigerator pickling, is when food is soaked in a vinegar solution for a day or so. This gives the dish a sour, briny taste without fermentation taking place.

THE RICHMOND ARTISAN PICKLE CLUB

Established in 2015

50 members

