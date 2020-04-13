Power to the Pickle

IT'S ALIVE!
Bacteria: Lactobacillus is a common, benign bacteria.
Sugar: The lactobacillus eats the sugars that are present in the food being pickled.
Lactic Acid: Antibacterial substances such as lactic acid, carbon dioxide and alcohol are produced.
Fermentation: As lactobacilli thrive, they suppress other bacteria that can cause spoilage.
ALL SHAPES AND SIZES
MASON JARS
Invented in 1858, the jars are a ubiquitous tool for fermentation, keeping air out so good bacteria can thrive.
SALINITY
Oh, you salty, huh?
1% to 2%: sauerkraut and kimchi
3.5%: half-sour Jewish deli pickles
5% to 6%: typical for most applications
7% to 8%: lemons and olives
FAVORITE LOCAL FERMENTS
Green Queen Pepper Sauce, Wild Earth Fermentation: Your tacos and eggs are longing for this garlicky, smoke-kissed, citrusy verde bomb.
Tangerine Mango Water Kefir, Owl Spoon Water Kefir: This effervescent, gut-healthy, probiotic-packed beverage is like sparkling water, but good for you — take that, La Croix.
Habanero Bread & Butter Pickles, Matt’s Dirty Pickles: Sweet meets spicy (and, ideally, your next sandwich) in these award-winning chips.
3 CLASSIC PICKLE PAIRINGS
Charcuterie Board, Grisette: Sliced house-made pickles and firm gherkins are the glue that bring the cheese and meat boards together at Grisette.
Pickleback Shot, Fuzzy Cactus: Leave it to Fuzzy Cactus, North Side’s cooler-than-cool dive bar, to rock the classic house-made pickle brine shot for $1. Whiskey not included.
Relish Dogs, Galaxy Diner: Is there anything more classic than a hot dog with relish? Bonus: At Galaxy Diner, you get a fried pickle on the side.
THE GREAT DEBATE
Sweet: Vinegar and sugar brined, sometimes with heat, typically softer and perfect for topping a burger
Sour: Cold brined with salt and spices, popular with people who like something to crunch into
#NOTALLPICKLES
Quick pickling, also known as refrigerator pickling, is when food is soaked in a vinegar solution for a day or so. This gives the dish a sour, briny taste without fermentation taking place.
THE RICHMOND ARTISAN PICKLE CLUB
Established in 2015
50 members
Read more at richmondmag.com/pickleclub.