Behind the Wheel

Local school districts grapple with ongoing bus driver shortages

by

With public schools back in session, the timeless yellow buses are back on the road. Others remain parked, awaiting drivers.

As of mid-August, Henrico County Public Schools still had dozens of driver vacancies, some remaining from the 2021-22 school year, others caused by retirements and other departures.

“It’s always a back and forth,” says Jim Ellis, Henrico’s director of pupil transportation, noting that driving a bus “is the easiest part of being a driver,” because prospective hires must pass a physical, a background check and a drug test, as well as earn a commercial driver’s license.

To transport more than 48,000 students, Ellis says, the county needs a total of 500 drivers. The school division is offering new drivers a bonus of up to $3,000. Every driver is also eligible for $1,000 in safe driver compensation, as well as up to $1,000 for good attendance. All full-time returning bus drivers will see a one-time bonus of $500 in their September paychecks.

Chesterfield County Public Schools, which has more than 63,000 students, began the 2021-22 school year with 140 bus driver vacancies. But this year the district is “in much better shape,” says Shawn Smith, chief communications and community engagement officer.

A year ago, Smith notes, CCPS raised starting driver pay by $3 to $20.21 per hour. Chesterfield offers up to $3,000 in bonuses and benefits for full-time drivers.

An August report from Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras indicated fewer than 10 bus driver vacancies. Earlier in the summer, driver pay for RPS was increased to $23 per hour, with a $3,500 signing bonus for already licensed drivers.