Behind the Wheel

With public schools back in session, the timeless yellow buses are back on the road. Others remain parked, awaiting drivers.

As of mid-August, Henrico County Public Schools still had dozens of driver vacancies, some remaining from the 2021-22 school year, others caused by retirements and other departures.

“It’s always a back and forth,” says Jim Ellis, Henrico’s director of pupil transportation, noting that driving a bus “is the easiest part of being a driver,” because prospective hires must pass a physical, a background check and a drug test, as well as earn a commercial driver’s license.

To transport more than 48,000 students, Ellis says, the county needs a total of 500 drivers. The school division is offering new drivers a bonus of up to $3,000. Every driver is also eligible for $1,000 in safe driver compensation, as well as up to $1,000 for good attendance. All full-time returning bus drivers will see a one-time bonus of $500 in their September paychecks.

Chesterfield County Public Schools, which has more than 63,000 students, began the 2021-22 school year with 140 bus driver vacancies. But this year the district is “in much better shape,” says Shawn Smith, chief communications and community engagement officer.

A year ago, Smith notes, CCPS raised starting driver pay by $3 to $20.21 per hour. Chesterfield offers up to $3,000 in bonuses and benefits for full-time drivers.

An August report from Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras indicated fewer than 10 bus driver vacancies. Earlier in the summer, driver pay for RPS was increased to $23 per hour, with a $3,500 signing bonus for already licensed drivers.