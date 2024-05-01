Chesterfield at 275

× Expand Historical interpreters will bring Chesterfield County history to life at the May 4 celebration at Eppington. (Photo courtesy Chesterfield Parks & Recreation)

Knowing history is akin to possessing X-ray vision: The more you understand of what’s around you, the more you can peer into the layers of the past and how they relate to the present. This is well comprehended by Bryan Truzzie, historic sites supervisor for Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation.

He and a committee of 20, among other community partners, are embarking on a yearlong recognition of the county’s 275th anniversary.

“Something of this magnitude hasn’t been done since 1999, and it’s an important milestone in the county’s history,” Truzzie explains. “The majority of the public isn’t aware of the many levels of history here, and so our committee has taken these steps to highlight and promote them.”

Truzzie, now in his 18th year with Chesterfield, is responsible for interpreting all the county’s historic sites (except Henricus Historical Park), which entails a variety of speaking engagements, tours, special events and collaborations with historical foundations.

Conducting a series of events commemorating Chesterfield’s 275th is important in no small part due to the number of recent arrivals who may have little idea how often the county found itself amid the crosscurrents of history, from the Falling Creek Ironworks to coal mining, the Revolutionary War, Patrick Henry’s defense of the “New Light” ministers, the Civil War and the sociocultural changes wrought during the latter 19th century and into the 20th.

One way to promote history is through welcoming visitors to historic places, which can benefit other sites.

Such was the case on April 27, a day of crafts, plants and baked goods sponsored by the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia held at the state and nationally landmarked Castlewood. But another major reason for the occasion was to raise awareness and funds for the residence at Historic Point of Rocks.

“We want to return the house as much as we can to its original appearance and put in exhibits and displays that illuminate the several phases of history there: Native American and Colonial, the Civil War, and afterward,” Truzzie explains. “We want to make the place more accessible and put in a parking area and open it up to events.”

The celebration continues, and in a big way, at the 1768 Eppington house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4, with a full roster of events. Besides tours of the house and grounds, Truzzie says, “this event is going to showcase a variety of history, with living history, first-person historical interpretation, trades, period music, carriage rides and family activities.”

The Memorial Day weekend also is packed with festivities, beginning 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24, with music and exhibitions on the Courthouse Green. Events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25 at the 1917 courthouse will focus on the county’s Revolutionary War period.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on May 25, the celebration moves to the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. This will include a concert of patriotic music by the Chesterfield Concert Band and the Virginia State University Marching Band, carriage rides, period children’s activities, storytelling and music. This will culminate in a fireworks display. For the holiday’s conclusion, starting at 2 p.m. May 26, a full Memorial Day program is planned at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

All this is to say there’s more to Chesterfield than you may think — and that there’s 275 years’ worth.

