River City Roundup

This week in the River City, Oktoberfest shows up early, the RVA Street Art Festival returns, it’s Negroni Week at local bars, an indulgent food fest pulls into the raceway complex, and there’s a chance to explore 400 years of Black history in a new running event. Enjoy!

Seven days of imbibing for a good cause: Negroni Week returns Sept. 12-18, showcasing the Italian cocktail in all its versatile glory. Pouring classic variations alongside inventive riffs, participating bars include The Jasper, Lolita’s, The Jungle Room, The Boathouse, Jubilee, Lillie Pearl, Sabai and more. Launched in 2013 by Imbibe magazine, the fundraising event for the Slow Food movement has become a favorite among bartenders and Negroni fans alike.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Botanical Brushstrokes

Art is in bloom at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden this week. The James River Art League’s botanical-themed exhibit opens Monday, Sept. 12, and features nature-inspired paintings created by 130 artists. Art lovers and plant lovers alike will enjoy exploring the botanical world through the eyes of regional painters. Entrance to the show, which continues through Oct. 31, is included with garden admission.

—Anna Ridilla, Editorial Intern

A weekend full of authentic German cuisine, dancers, music and beer comes to the Museum District with St. Benedict Catholic Church’s annual Oktoberfest. The event starts Friday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m and continues through the weekend. Wristbands are $10 a day and $20 for the weekend. A portion of the proceeds supports students needing financial aid at Saint Benedict Catholic School. Rain or shine, the ’fest will go on. Prost!

—Morgan Ferguson, Editorial Intern

Over the past decade, Richmond has become well known for its eclectic collection of street art that covers walls from Jackson Ward to Short Pump’s GreenGate. The RVA Street Art Festival, started in 2012, returns this weekend, Sept. 16-18, to the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal downtown. Artists will paint over the murals created there during the inaugural festival, creating new backdrops for selfies and ’grams for years to come. Participating artists include Chris Visions, Naomi McCavit, Eli McMullen, Emily Herr and others. In addition to the opportunity to watch artists at work creating new murals, there will be food trucks and adult beverages.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Explore 400 years of Black history along the course of Run Richmond 16.19 on Saturday, Sept. 17. The run/walk is being offered as both a 16.19-kilometer (10.06-mile) and a 6.19-mile route, which reflect 1619, the year enslaved Africans arrived in North America. Organizers chose Richmond as the site for the race because of the city’s history as a port for buying and selling enslaved people until the end of the Civil War in 1865. The course will feature locations significant to the history of African Americans in Virginia, from Shockoe Bottom, onetime site of a market trafficking in enslaved people, to Jackson Ward. Partners in the event are the Djimon Hounsou Foundation, Sports Backers, The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, and the city of Richmond.

—Emma Johnson, Editorial Intern

The Richmond Raceway Complex is doubling down on your arteries this year by merging the Richmond Mac and Cheese Festival and the Wing a Ding Ding Wing & Fried Chicken Festival. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the raceway will feature a day of full-on gluttony with more than 30 types of mac and cheese and 30 varieties of fried chicken and wings, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature “top chefs” and food trucks, live music and plenty of craft beer and wine. Tickets are $20 to $60

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Other Suggestions

The Head and the Heart perform at the Altria Theater on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Boyz II Men appear at the Meadow Event Park on Sept. 17.

The Richmond Veg Fest returns to Byrd Park Sept. 17; rain date Oct. 22.

