River City Roundup

This week, the Christmas parade marches down Broad Street, the Bizarre Bazaar returns, and you’ll find holiday songs at the Dominon Energy Center, country rap at The National and Deck the Halls for a cause in Ashland. Enjoy your week!

For the 39th year, marching bands, larger-than-life helium balloons and the big man himself will make their way along Broad Street for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Join thousands of onlookers decked out in festive apparel and winter garb along the route of this annual Richmond tradition. Catch returning favorites like the VCU Peppas, the Richmond Flying Squirrels (including Nutzy and Nutasha), and “Star Wars” stormtroopers and Darth Vader. The parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and heads eastbound along Broad Street, ending at Seventh Street.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Is it the holiday season in Richmond without a shopping trip to the Bizarre Bazaar? Now in its 47th year, the gift show will bring more than 475 exhibitors and thousands of people to the Richmond Raceway Complex from Dec. 1-4. Among the items for sale are works of art and craftsmanship, homemade foods, unique home decor and clothing. General admission is $11 and $2.50 for children.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Creativity, charity and holiday cheer come together at Pine Grove Farm’s 20th annual Deck the Halls in Ashland on Dec. 4. The event is a benefit for Hanover Safe Place, a nonprofit organization that assists women and children who have experienced violence. Admission covers everything you’ll need to make wreaths, table runners, swags and other decorations. You’ll select your supplies, bows and greenery, pick a worktable and start creating. Deck the Halls is an outdoor event, but there is an open barn filled with festive treats and warming beverages. $40.

—Olympia Theofanos, Editorial intern

Grey Garrett, the Richmond chanteuse and performer, takes the stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Dominion Energy Center for the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance’s series “Legends on Grace.” The holiday cabaret features a variety of music — old, new, classic and obscure. “I am loosely borrowing a format of old holiday television specials,” Garrett says. The singer is backed by David Robbins on keys, Kelli Strawbridge on drums and singer Nesziah Dennis. Tickets are $42.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Mixing hip-hop with country music isn’t the gimmick it once was. For singer-rapper Breland, who released his debut album, “Cross Country,” this fall, it’s a sincere form of expression — and a career. His song “My Truck” drove up the country charts in 2020 after being parked on his Instagram account the year before. The track, dubbed “country trap” by the media, led to a deal with Atlantic Records and a subsequent EP. Breland comes to The National on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17.

—Craig Belcher, A&E Editor

Other Suggestions

The 24th annual Tree Lighting happens at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

Dirty Dancing in Concert comes to the Altria Theater with a band, singers and an afterparty.

The Quintessential Jazz Band performs a benefit concert at the Tin Pan.

Downtown Richmond transforms with twinkling lights during RVA Illuminates hosted at two separate locations: Kanawha Plaza and 17th Street Market.

