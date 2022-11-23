DIY Christmas Greenery

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Tired of boring store-bought holiday greens? Create your own holiday wreath, garland or pine swags at Pine Grove Farm’s “Deck the Halls” event in Ashland on December 4. The 20th annual event benefits Hanover Safe Place, a nonprofit organization that assists women and children who have experienced violence.

Carolyn Peart and her sister came up with the idea for the event while trimming boxwood trees. Knowing that boxwood greenery is used to make Christmas decorations, they brainstormed ways to use their trimmings to assist a local charity. The first year, they invited a Girl Scout troop to visit the farm and use the greenery to make Christmas décor. That event was so successful that they invited the public the following year.

The funds raised by “Deck the Halls” help support Hanover Safe Place, a nonprofit that provides services for individuals who experience domestic or sexual violence in Hanover County and the Town of Ashland, including a crisis line, support groups, an emergency shelter and case management. The nonprofit has aided 3,200 people since it was established in the late 1990s. Peart says that her favorite thing is giving back to the community, “to be able to help someone else is the best Christmas gift.”

Admission to the event is $40 per person, which covers everything you’ll need to make wreaths, table runners, swags and other decorations. The fresh-cut greenery includes pine, cedar, hemlock, Fraser fir, holly, nandina and boxwood from historic farms in Hanover. You select your supplies, bows and greenery, pick a worktable and start creating. Professionals will be on hand to assist you, and many repeat attendees are willing to help those around them. Peart says the backyard becomes a “field of people laughing and making new friends.” She loves seeing the smiles on everyone's faces and recognizing those who come to “Deck the Halls” every year as part of their holiday tradition.

“Deck the Halls” is an outdoor event, but an open barn filled with festive treats and beverages provides warmth. The barn’s vintage decorations pay homage to its history. Park at Henry Clay Elementary School and look for the shuttle bus to the farm.