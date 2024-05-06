River City Roundup

There are so many ways to fete all the mamas, grandmas, sisters and other maternal figures in your life this Mother’s Day — head below for a sampling of mom-approved events. Also this week, we have a special visual arts-meets-theater experience, a Lusitania retrospective and the 10th Summer Moon Music Festival. Enjoy!

The Titanic disaster of 1912 occupies the popular imagination due to its Greek tragedy-style drama. However, the 1915 sinking of the Cunard liner Lusitania by a German U-boat is arguably more significant because it offered additional pretext for the United States to enter the first World War. Lusitania’s 18-minute destruction within sight of land caused the death of 1,195 passengers, among them 123 U.S. citizens. The dead included millionaire yachtsman Alfred Vanderbilt and Broadway producer Charles Frohman, who backed “Peter Pan.” Lusitania receives its due on the 109th anniversary of its sinking through a free livestream on Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. During “At Your Own Risk,” Virginia War Memorial Director of Education Jim Triesler shares the story of the day when that other great ship went down. Registration is required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Mechanicsville-based visual artist Helene Ruiz believes her art should not just stun the viewer visually, but also tell stories that stay with her audience long after the exhibition has ended, an idea exemplified in her latest collection, “Artistic Narratives: A Fusion of Visual and Performance Art.” The one-night-only event on May 10 features original paintings from Ruiz as well as performance works, all brought together at the Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center on Old Brook Road. The center will display acrylic works and host live theater performances from artists, including stage and film actor Karen Abercrombie and Richmond-based musician Orisegun Olomidun. After the performances, Ruiz will invite guests to reexamine the art in a new context. The free, family-friendly event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Riverside Tavern in South Side is combining a few of my favorite things — fresh flowers, oysters on the half shell and live tunes — for its first-ever ReverieFest. On Saturday, May 11, from noon to 5 p.m., the Forest Hill Avenue hangout is hosting a handful of vendors for the outdoor event. Snag a bouquet for Mom from the women-run Fourteen Acres Flower Farm, or, if brews are more her style, The Answer Brewpub, D.C.’s Bluejacket Brewery and Williamsburg’s Precarious Beer Project will be pouring pints. The tavern has also invited Get Tight Lounge (who will be shucking bivalves) to join the fun. Admission is free.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Ashland’s Center of the Universe Brewing Co. is back with more tunes and brews during the 10th annual Summer Moon Music Festival, set for May 11 and 12. The event brings 17 local acts to two outdoor stages for the benefit of each band’s charity of choice. The concerts are free and open to all ages, and you’ll be able to grab a pint — such as the event’s namesake beer, an imperial raspberry-lemonade wheat ale — or some grub from one of three food trucks.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Honor your mother, grandmother, sister or favorite aunties in a rousing, spiritual Mother’s Day Celebration at the Altria Theater with some of the best gospel artists in the country. The lineup includes Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Zacardi Cortez, Marvin Sapp and many others, who will lift up their voices in praise of the matriarch’s impact on us and our children. The performance is Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $62.50.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

The Richmond Ballet presents “Studio Three” featuring choreography created by the late George Balanchine, May 7-12.

The world premiere of “Roman À Clef” opens at Firehouse Theatre May 8 and continues through May 26.

The Richmond Symphony hosts Mile of Music, featuring mini concerts along a 1-mile trail walk at Bryan Park, May 11.

Maymont hosts its annual fundraising gala, Vintage on the Green, with a silent and live auction, dinner, and a reception on May 11.

Los Hermanos Alacranes kicks off the Music in the Park Concert Series at Forest Hill Park on May 12.

More Merriment With Mom

