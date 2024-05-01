What’s in a Name

Image courtesy Firehouse Theatre
Richmond playwright and actor Chandler Hubbard evokes empathy with his work and often touches on vulnerable subjects including relationships, generational trauma, systemic inequities and grief.
“If I can show just one person that they aren’t alone, it will all have been worth it,” he says.
His work “Roman À Clef” is onstage May 8-26 as part of The New Theatre at Firehouse. Directed by Sharon Ott, the story follows six actors rehearsing a play about a seemingly blissful family. As interpersonal secrets are revealed, relationships are upturned, and the meaning of family is reassessed. The production’s experimental, play-within-a-play and comedic style blurs the line between performance and reality.
Tickets are $35.