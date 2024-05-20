River City Roundup

Warmer weather in Richmond means music! No matter your genre of preference, there’s a wealth of talent to experience. Head to In Your Ear Studios for a live performance by Richmond native Ann Savoy; EXTC, an offshoot of English rock band XTC, plays The Tin Pan; and RVA Music Night takes the stage at Friday Cheers. Also this week, we’ve got the return of the Richmond Shakespeare Festival and more. Enjoy!

Since they stopped touring in 1982, seeing English pop wizards XTC play live has been a pipe dream for decades. Enter EXTC, led by the band’s original drummer, Terry Chambers, which comes to The Tin Pan on Wednesday, May 22. Expect to hear “Making Plans for Nigel,” “Senses Working Overtime” and other hits that greatly influenced later alt-rock artists. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $27.50.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

The Richmond Shakespeare Festival opens the first of two plays from the renowned playwright in the outdoor courtyard of Agecroft Hall & Gardens. Agecroft’s Elizabethan-era history is befitting of the Bard, as it was an actual 16th-century manor in England transported to Richmond in 1925. “Much Ado About Nothing,” a comedy of love, deception and witty banter, runs May 23-June 23. It’ll be followed by the production “Doctor Faustus” July 4-21. Shows are held Thursday through Sunday evenings, and tickets are $42.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

A crash course in local talent, RVA Music Night features a standout roster of area musicians during Friday Cheers on Brown’s Island May 24. Dance rock band Knifing Around kicks off the evening at 6:15 p.m. Blending country, bluegrass, and rock ’n’ roll, Woody Woodworth & The Piners take the stage at 7:15 p.m., and gospel favorites The Legendary Ingramettes close out the show at 8:20 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Richmond native Ann Savoy comes home to a matinee concert and album release event through JAMinc at In Your Ear Studios, 3 to 5 p.m. on May 26. She’s made her own niche with more than 40 albums, much of them delving into Cajun music, but she’s also brought out two gypsy jazz recordings and duets with Linda Ronstadt. Her first solo album, “Another Heart,” features music that goes back to her Richmond roots and the sounds that influenced her, including Bruce Springsteen and The Kinks. Seating is limited, and tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

