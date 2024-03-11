River City Roundup

Top of the morning to ye! As the River City celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, Richmonders will get decked out in green and take to the streets for Shamrock The Block and Church Hill’s Irish Festival. And you’re in luck with additional entertainment in the days ahead, including a play about renowned jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong, an ethereal concert, the return of the Black Restaurant Experience and more. Enjoy!

Did you know that Croaker’s Spot in Manchester is operated by the Eggleston family, a local dining dynasty? Or that The Original Ronnie’s BBQ in Varina pays homage to Virginia-style ’cue? Have you ever tried a plant-based cheesesteak from takeout spot Philly Vegan or popped into Penny’s Wine Shop for a bottle? If not, it’s time to pull out that dining wish list and get to work: The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience has returned for its eighth year and continues through March 17. The weeklong celebration dedicated to supporting Black owners and operators in the local food and beverage industry features its largest class of participants to date, including seasoned favorites Big Herm’s Kitchen and Mama J’s and newcomers Red Hibachi & Beer, The Hive Bar & Grill, and Farm & Oak.

Shockoe Sessions Live invites you to experience “an ensemble of peculiar instruments” as Caroline Scruggs, musician, singer with the Truetone Honeys and theremin performer, performs electronica with live code composer Taylor Elise Colimore and synth sound shaper Adam Harding in “Beep Boop Bop!” at 7:30 p.m. on March 12. Tickets are $20. On March 15, Scruggs travels to the Shenandoah Valley’s Luray Caverns to get down (literally) and perform the acoustic fantastic as part of her “Playing the Air” project of communing with her instrument in unique environments. It’s the ethereal deal.

“You can read all you want about generals, but the story of war is the privates,” says Larry Meier, a Vietnam War veteran who is one of the many writers involved in the Mighty Pen Project, the Virginia War Memorial Foundation’s free 12-week writing class offered to military vets and their families. Four stories created during the class are being brought to the stage March 15-24 when The New Theatre at Firehouse partners with the foundation to present “War in Pieces” at the Virginia War Memorial’s VMI Alumni Hall. Captivating and honest, these compelling accounts of veterans from many different conflicts remind us what service really means. The production opens Friday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, $15 for active duty and military veterans.

Get your Irish on and join the parties: This weekend offers two long-running St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Kicking off at noon March 16, Shamrock The Block calls itself the official start of Richmond’s outdoor festival season. Expect beer, bands and food vendors at the free event, which takes place along Leigh Street between BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square and the Bon Secours Training Center. The Irish Festival takes over historic Church Hill at 25th and Broad streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 16-17, offering entertainment, Irish-themed crafts, food, beer, a parade and more. A $5 donation is required for admission.

I recently attended opening night of Virginia Repertory Theatre’s “Satchmo at the Waldorf” at the November Theatre. It’s a unique glimpse into the life of Louis Armstrong and uncovers insightful details about the renowned jazz trumpeter. Set during 1971, the production takes place in Armstrong’s dressing room inside New York’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. The one-man show stars Jerold Solomon, who pulls triple duty portraying Armstrong, his manager Joe Glaser and rival musician Miles Davis. Solomon transitions seamlessly among the three characters, an impressive feat given his uncanny reproduction of Armstrong’s iconic gravelly voice. From the surprising opening line (no spoilers) to the perspectives relayed directly to the audience, the show is a rollercoaster of drama, fun and the disparities experienced by mid-20th-century Black performers. The production continues through April 7, and tickets are $39 to $59.

