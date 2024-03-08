Con Together

× Expand Photo by John Manard

A celebration of all things pop culture, GalaxyCon Richmond returns March 15-17 to the Greater Richmond Convention Center. It’s a weekend packed with celebrity Q&As, panel discussions, vendors, and the ever-popular cosplay contests.

Meet and greet “Breaking Bad” and “The Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito, “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Karen Gillan, and actor Jaleel White, who portrayed Steve Urkel for nine seasons on the sitcom “Family Matters.” Comic book artists will share their creations, the show’s Tattoo Row features artists from River City Tattoo and dedicated areas focus on tabletop and video gaming. Chances are, if you have an interest, there’s GalaxyCon programming that will fulfill it.

Ticket options include single-day and full weekend offers from $50 to $325 (free admission for ages 9 and younger).

galaxycon.com