River City Roundup

Faster than you can say his name three times, “Beetlejuice” is appearing in Richmond this week at the Altria Theater. Other events sure to make your millennium include a sudsy lecture on the Roman Empire; a summer music kickoff fest; the return of Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration; and a fun(gi) scavenger hunt. Enjoy!

The merry and macabre “Beetlejuice” (The Musical. The Musical. The Musical.) careens into the Altria Theater June 4-9 to wrap up the 2023-24 Broadway in Richmond series with a bang. The multitalented Justin Collette is the featured creature (check out this video of him getting into character) with newcomer Isabella Esler as the angsty teen Lydia. The stage adaptation of the 1988 Tim Burton film, in which Michael Keaton made the most of his 17 minutes onscreen, became an award-winning 2019 Broadway hit. The production arrives ahead of the long-awaited/-feared cinematic sequel, due out in September. Tickets start at $35.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Contemplate the Roman Empire with the help of Christopher Newport University professor Jared Kreiner at the Tuesday, June 4, edition of Profs & Pints. Back in the year 60 CE, a British queen named Boudicca was said to have rallied hundreds of thousands of troops against Nero’s Roman Empire. While she was ultimately unsuccessful, Boudicca became an enduring symbol of British heroism and justice. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton outpost. Tickets start at $14.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Join the Elegba Folklore Society June 7-9 for Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration, commemorating the 1865 emancipation of all enslaved African Americans. Returning this year will be the Get Woke Youth Summit, Freedom Market and “Along the Trail of Enslaved Africans” walk beginning at the Manchester Docks. The Black Book Expo at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture includes an expansive collection of literature on Black history, social justice, science and health, African diasporic culture and spirituality, and more. Plus, take in talks by independent authors, including a keynote speech on Friday, June 7, by award-winning author Harriet A. Washington, and attend book signings. Visit the society online for additional programming details.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Maymont is kicking it up a notch this year, launching its outdoor music season with a Summer Kickoff Festival over two days featuring some of the best musicians around. Tom Petty tribute group Full Moon Fever (pictured above) and Richmond’s favorite yacht rockers Three Sheets to the Wind will perform Friday, June 7, from 5 to 10 p.m. on the Carriage House Lawn. The Latin Ballet of Virginia will present Fiesta del Sol to lead off Saturday, June 8, events. The day’s packed programming features bands offering music as diverse as funk, jazz, soul and blues fusion. The fun will run from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bring your chairs, blankets, small umbrellas and reusable water bottles. Craft beer and cider will be available for purchase as well as food from local vendors. Single-day tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 16 and under.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Hide-and-seek and scavenger hunts were always favorites when I was a kid, but on June 8, a more adult, artsy, mushroom-themed version of the beloved childhood pastimes is coming to town. During the annual Game of Shrooms on June 8, folks from around the world (including those of us in good old RVA) are invited to track down original works of fungi-themed art scattered around public places during the gotta-catch-’em-all event. Participating local artists — including Noah Scalin, Claybrook Pottery, Midnight Thicket and more — will drop hints online on where to find their original pieces (that the finder gets to keep!).

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

Kentucky-based indie-rock Americana band Murder by Death, along with Richmond’s own J. Roddy Walston, play The Broadberry on June 5.

Coalition Theater presents the seventh annual 2nd Best Fest, featuring improv, sketch and stand-up comedy performances, June 6-8.

KISSNATION invades Ember Music Hall June 8.

Celebrate culture and community during the Multicultural Festival on June 8, part of Dogwood Dell’s annual Festival of Arts.

Center of the Universe Brewing Co. hosts a Southern Food Festival on June 8.

The Daniel Clarke Trio perform during the Music in the Park Concert Series at Forest Hill Park, June 9.

