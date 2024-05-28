Beetlejuice on Broadway

× Expand Photo courtesy ASM Global

“Beetlejuice,” Tim Burton’s 1988 film starring Michael Keaton, was famously the first DVD rental mailed by Netflix. Now, a musical stage adaptation of the comedic ghost story pitting a newly dead couple against the family that has purchased their house will be at the Altria Theater from June 4-9. Broadway in Richmond’s last show of the 2023-24 season is directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers.

“It has really kind of gotten this new pop culture following just through social media here in the last few years when it opened in Broadway in 2019,” says Broadway in Richmond spokesperson Cindy Creasy. “I think that there are a lot of younger people who will really enjoy it as well, even if they’ve never seen the movie.”

The show is recommended for ages 13 and up, and tickets start at $35.

altriatheater.com