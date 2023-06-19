River City Roundup

Today the nation observes Juneteenth, a holiday that recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Check out Freedom Day events at Brambly Park, the Ashland Branch Library and Peter Paul, plus a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. at Meadowbrook High School. Also this week, Caravati’s receives an award, Vexine rocks The Camel, the Carole King musical takes the November Theatre stage, and the Storefront for Community Design asks kids to create their city of the future. Enjoy!

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial 60 years ago and gave a speech that still rocks the soul of America. In honor of his “I Have a Dream” speech, Desirée Roots, Virginia Repertory Theatre’s artistic director of community, and her brother, the Rev. Arthur L. Roots, will present a tribute to King at 7 p.m. June 19 at the Meadowbrook High School auditorium, 4901 Cogbill Road, North Chesterfield. Desirée will share the story of the events leading up to the speech, and her brother will recite several of King’s writings, including his iconic speech. Both are accomplished singers, and the program will have musical offerings throughout; the audience will be invited to join in singing “We Shall Overcome” as a finale. The event is free, but registration is required.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Caravati’s has been one of my favorite resources for interesting architectural salvage since my first visit to its former Manchester location in the early 1990s. The owners, the Kastelberg family, have an 84-year-long commitment to preserving and repurposing old building materials. Fittingly, on Wednesday, June 21, Caravati’s will be presented with the Downtown Ashland Association and Ashland Museum’s Art McKinney Historic Preservation Stewardship Award for the preservation of the firm’s new home in the circa 1936 Loving Motor Company building. Free and open to the public, the event at Caravati’s, 201 England St., includes a brief award ceremony at 5:30 p.m. followed by a reception and talk about the firm’s fascinating history.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

My nostalgia-induced playlist “’70s Singalong,” which I do indeed sing along to, features many songs with a common thread: They were written by Carole King, one of the most successful songwriters of the 20th century. “I Feel the Earth Move,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “The Loco-Motion,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up on the Roof” — all King. So, I’m really looking forward to Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” starring Grey Garrett as King, which premieres Friday, June 23, and runs through Aug. 6 at the November Theatre. The musical follows King’s rise to stardom, including her relationships with fellow songwriters and well-known performers, and features plenty of her amazing music. Tickets are $39 to $69.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

It’s never too early to get involved in improving your city, and the nonprofit Storefront for Community Design is set to prove it with its inaugural community day, dubbed DesignRVA. The free event, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, is aimed at connecting children and their families with community organizations and design professionals to learn how to “design a more equitable and fair Greater Richmond.” Adding to the fun for kids is an interactive zone hosted by the Children’s Museum of Richmond. Food trucks and more will also be on hand.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Vexine, the bluesy, rollicking rockers, are back in Richmond after a New Orleans sabbatical, and they’ll be holding forth at The Camel from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. The band is fronted by Sarah Gleason, who can belt, roar and croon original songs that hark back to beery halls with sawdust floors and neon lights reflected on damp sidewalks. She’s supported by Paul Pearce on lead guitar and vocals, Michael Skiffington on bass, and the powerful drums of Jorge Santamaria. They are joined by Ionna, with Soraya Silene, and original punchy synth-pop sounds. Vexine is returning to the studio later this year for a 2024 release. If you don’t get up and move to these tunes, you’re made of Styrofoam.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Anthony Keitt uses storytelling to share the history of Juneteenth during an all-ages Juneteenth Celebration at the Ashland Branch Library on June 19.

The Love Movement and The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia present a Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration at Brambly Park on June 19.

St. Peter’s, St. Paul and St. John’s Episcopal churches host Juneteenth: Freedom Day at Peter Paul on June 19.

