One Fine Day

× Expand Grey Garrett (Photo by Tom Topinka)

Richmonders will feel the Earth move under their feet when Virginia Repertory Theatre presents the Grammy- and Tony Award-winning “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at the November Theatre, June 23-Aug. 6.

King is known for songs including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “It’s Too Late” and “Beautiful,” and the production follows her rise from songwriter to successful solo act and the partnerships and relationships she navigates along the way. The Virginia Rep production stars Grey Garrett, whom many may recognize from other regional performances, including “Grey Gardens,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Rabbit Hole.”

Garrett says her approach to portraying the iconic singer was not to do an impersonation, but rather to focus on an essence of King. “Her voice is like stumbling on wildflowers, not strolling through a rigidly manicured garden,” Garrett says. “For me, I’m finding a pure sound in a similar vocal place that she uses. … Most of all, it means being unapologetically genuine and vulnerable in the delivery. I think that’s her magic.”

Tickets are $39 to $69.

va-rep.org