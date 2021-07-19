River City Roundup

Welcome to the week! In the days ahead, there are family-friendly aerial dance performances at Dogtown Dance Theatre, jokes at the Sandman, a redo for an interrupted art exhibition, a new restaurant in Scott’s Addition and outdoor tunes in Prince George. Enjoy!

Caroline Calouche & Company, an aerial and contemporary dance troupe, returns to Dogtown Dance Theatre Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with two high-flying summer dance productions. Join “Dr. Knows A. Lot” on an action-packed — think dance and circus acts — journey through the whimsical world of “Animalia.” In “Random Acts of Kindness,” the dancers bring to life a few ways to show appreciation for the earth, others and ourselves. Tickets are $15 to $25.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Head to the shores of the mighty Appomattox River in Prince George County on Saturday, July 24, for an evening under the stars with Kolby Oakley, part of the Harbor Blast summer concert series benefiting various nonprofits. Oakley has opened for the Zac Brown Band and Keith Urban. Harbor Blast will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. and also features line-dancing lessons and a cornhole contest, with signups beginning at 4 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Admission is $15 and benefits Off the Chain Animal Rescue.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Looking for a spot to add to the date-night rotation? A massive patio, Mediterranean-inspired dishes and a tenured restaurant team are combining to unveil Pinky’s on Wednesday, July 21, in Scott’s Addition. Owners John Reynolds and Stephen DeRaffele, formerly of Lunch and Supper, acquired the space in April and are rolling out a menu focused on chargrilled dishes, fresh flavors and channeling the spirit of the idyllic coast. P.S.: Nearly every item on the menu is gluten-free or has a gluten-free option.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Frequent readers of this newsletter know that I’m a fan of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” I’m excited that another AGT performer, Tom Cotter, will take the stage at Richmond’s Sandman Comedy Club, Thursday-Saturday, July 22-24. Cotter was the first comedian to advance to the finals of “AGT” and was the season 7 runner-up. He also appeared on the first season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019. His comedy often includes jokes about marriage and fatherhood, as evidenced in his book, “Bad Dad: A Guide to Pitiful Parenting.” He’ll take the stage for five performances, and tickets are $20. Read more about RVA’s newest comedy club in our recent article.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

The “Quality Time” exhibition at the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design reunites 10 2020 Virginia Commonwealth University graduates whose original presentation was canceled last year due to the pandemic. They’ve scattered to the world’s four corners, but their work — including painting, sculpture and video — is on display at the Branch House through Aug. 20. The repurposed mansion provides a marvelous setting for these varied artists. Check out “Helper,” the winner of the museum’s 2021 Design Build Challenge, on display in the courtyard.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Catch Japanese Breakfast at The National July 22.

at The National July 22. Carbon Leaf performs at Music at Maymont July 24.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.